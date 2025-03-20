He can be heard exclaiming that the spaghetti is “so f------ good” as Markle nods and calls it hearty and healthy.

Irish chef Clodagh McKenna then cooked up the dish for the presenters of UK TV show This Morning.

Host Ben Shephard said: “The fact that it's simple for me is a real big advantage. I'm not sure it's got as much flavour as the things you would usually make for us.

“Usually the things you make us are bursting we can taste all the tomatoes and herbs and things going into it," before querying "is it bland?" to which co-host Cat Deeley replied: "A little bit, but I'm sure the kids will love it."

Eagle-eyed cooking enthusiasts and critics have pointed out the dish is very similar to a British chef's recipe from 10 years ago.

Anna Jones's "kale, tomato and lemon magic one-pot spaghetti" was revealed to the world in her 2015 cookbook A Modern Way to Cook.

Xanthe Clay, chef and food writer, said Markle should have credited Jones, whose version of the recipe is the earliest she can find – though the one-pot technique is not a new one.