EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Served Up MORE Humiliation Over Cooking Show as She Faces Accusation She STOLE Recipe — And Made it 'Bland'

meghan markle netflix show with love meghan what she revealed
Source: NETFLIX

Markle is said to have stolen her spaghetti recipe.

March 20 2025, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

Top chefs are lining up to roast Meghan Markle’s single skillet spaghetti dish – branding it stolen and bland.

Markle has been accused of ripping off the concoction from a respected food writer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duchess was seen cooking up the pasta dish for make-up artist pal Daniel Martin in the opening episode of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

meghan markle netflix show with love meghan what she revealed
Source: NETFLIX

Daniel Martin with Markle in her panned Netflix cookery show.

He can be heard exclaiming that the spaghetti is “so f------ good” as Markle nods and calls it hearty and healthy.

Irish chef Clodagh McKenna then cooked up the dish for the presenters of UK TV show This Morning.

Host Ben Shephard said: “The fact that it's simple for me is a real big advantage. I'm not sure it's got as much flavour as the things you would usually make for us.

“Usually the things you make us are bursting we can taste all the tomatoes and herbs and things going into it," before querying "is it bland?" to which co-host Cat Deeley replied: "A little bit, but I'm sure the kids will love it."

Eagle-eyed cooking enthusiasts and critics have pointed out the dish is very similar to a British chef's recipe from 10 years ago.

Anna Jones's "kale, tomato and lemon magic one-pot spaghetti" was revealed to the world in her 2015 cookbook A Modern Way to Cook.

Xanthe Clay, chef and food writer, said Markle should have credited Jones, whose version of the recipe is the earliest she can find – though the one-pot technique is not a new one.

meghan markle torment netflix cookery show mrs sussex exposes brutal trolling and death threats
Source: NETFLIX

Markle's show features her going all Gwyneth Paltrow by gushing about fresh food and wellness.

She said: "It's dismal to find your hard-won recipe 'repurposed' in someone else's book, web page or TV show. There's no copyright on the ingredients list. It's the wording of the method that 'belongs' to the writer, and as Meghan's isn't written down she's probably safe from legal action.

"But – and this is a big but – Meghan's does seem very similar to Anna's, from ingredients to technique… Not, of course, that I am suggesting that Megs doesn't come up with her own recipes – after all, her version does include garlic and chilli flakes, unlike Anna's.

"Still, legal niceties aside, Meghan may not get away with this without a stain on her expensive linen apron. Cookery writer etiquette demands that you acknowledge your sources. That doesn't need to be an Oscar speech length list of thank yous, just a simple line of gratitude for the inspiration."

meghan harry sussex royal website still up after stepping back senior duties
Source: MEGA

Markle is also said to be heading for the divorce court with husband Harry.

Franceso Mazzei, the celebrated chef who helped design an Anglo-Italian menu for a dinner involving king Charles and foodie actor Stanley Tucci, said: "You have to acknowledge the recipe, people will know, it will get back to you."

Jones is an established best-selling author and cook. She is a chef and writer who specialises in no-waste, vegetarian recipes.

The series has not been well-received by audiences.

Unfortunately for the ex-actress, Netflix bosses aren't even considering her series "a runaway success."

A study revealed the series was more successful in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia compared to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

However, the series didn't even come close to ranking the same ratings as her documentary series with her royal husband, Prince Harry, who seems to be her secret weapon to gain viewers.

