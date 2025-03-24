Hackman was speculated to have been wracked with confusion and despair after his wife's unexpected death, and was likely crying for help during his own final days, according to investigators.

Renowned longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who did not treat the couple, said the story could have had a different outcome: "This is the danger of having only one caregiver. Even with his health problems, if Mr. Hackman had been institutionalized – or at least had a professional assisted living caregiver – he may well have lived to be 100.

Sources said the Superman star's heart pills were found scattered on a counter near Arakawa. The autopsy found Hackman, while hydrated, had no food in his stomach.

Mirkin suggested: "Mr. Hackman may have been trying to take his medication, but didn't know how.

"He likely didn't know, or was unable to process, that his wife had died. A demented person just cannot recognize things and the situation they are in. And he probably couldn't eat because food had been given to him and he was no longer able to do things for himself."