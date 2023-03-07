Frail-Looking Gene Hackman, 93, Breaks Cover In New Mexico Two Decades After Retirement

Ailing Hollywood legend Gene Hackman came out of hiding to run errands around his neighborhood over the weekend, marking the first time the recluse actor has been spotted in years, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Unforgiven actor, who turned 93 years old on January 30, broke cover to indulge his fast-food craving, hitting up a Santa Fe, New Mexico, Wendy's drive-thru and slowly eating a chicken sandwich in the parking lot while sitting in his truck.