EXCLUSIVE: Was Gene Hackman Murdered by STALKER? Chilling New Theory Over Hollywood Icon's Death Emerges After It's Revealed He Was Followed by Obsessed Fan Before Shock Death

Gene Hackman's late wife revealed a mystery man was following her before she died, sparking rumors a stalker may have been responsible for their deaths.

Betsy Arakawa told her hairstylist of two incidents which left her 'frazzled' two months before her and Hackman's deaths.

A source said: "The hairstylist's revelations have certainly added a twist to this story.

"The pair enjoyed a quiet life in Santa Fe, so this behavior feels even more sinister and raises the question whether their deaths were actually caused by a stalker."

Christopher told law enforcement the couple was concerned about being followed just two months before their deaths.

He said: "She mentioned to me that there was a man that had parked outside of their gate and followed them.

"On two separate occasions. One occasion is when they went to White Rock.

"They went and had lunch there and the guy followed them from parked (outside of their gated community), followed them all the way to White Rock.”