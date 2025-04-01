EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Carter's Close Friend Urges Justin Bieber To 'Seek Professional Help' After Displaying 'Similar Behavior' To Late Pop Star Before His Tragic Death — 'Save This Kid's Life Before It's Too Late!'

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Carter's close friend spoke about his concerns for Bieber after fans pointed out how he was behaving like the late singer did days before he tragically passed away in November 2022 at only 34 years old.

The Aaron's Party (Come and Get It) singer was initially found in the bathtub of his California home, and a few months later, in April 2023, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled his death accidental.

Only days before Carter was found dead, he appeared in bad shape during a live performance on Instagram—which Bieber fans are comparing his recent videos to.

In the clips, Bieber appeared shirtless, hollow-eyed, and gaunt as he played some demos for fans during a disturbing livestream.

He kept the camera close to his face and made bizarre gestures with his hands while rapping to a song.