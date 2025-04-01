EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Carter's Close Friend Urges Justin Bieber To 'Seek Professional Help' After Displaying 'Similar Behavior' To Late Pop Star Before His Tragic Death — 'Save This Kid's Life Before It's Too Late!'
After Justin Bieber displayed "similar behavior" to Aaron Carter – the late pop star's close friend, Gary Madatyan, has suggested the Sorry singer "seek professional help" before it's too late.
RadarOnline.com can report Bieber, 30, posted a handful of concerning clips to his social media accounts – including videos of him rapping, photos of birds and a bizarre snap of his wife, Hailey – which led fans to draw comparisons between him and the late I Want Candy singer.
In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Carter's close friend spoke about his concerns for Bieber after fans pointed out how he was behaving like the late singer did days before he tragically passed away in November 2022 at only 34 years old.
The Aaron's Party (Come and Get It) singer was initially found in the bathtub of his California home, and a few months later, in April 2023, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled his death accidental.
Only days before Carter was found dead, he appeared in bad shape during a live performance on Instagram—which Bieber fans are comparing his recent videos to.
In the clips, Bieber appeared shirtless, hollow-eyed, and gaunt as he played some demos for fans during a disturbing livestream.
He kept the camera close to his face and made bizarre gestures with his hands while rapping to a song.
In the exclusive interview with Radar, Madatyan told us: "I see Justin in the same situation Aaron was in...when I look at these pictures, it's reminding me of Aaron. I think someone needs to jump in and save this kid's life before it's too late.
"Someone professional has to jump in and save his life because he's not getting better...he's getting worse."
He recalled attempting to jump in and help save Carter's life and even wanted him to live close by – but it was too late.
Madatyan said: "I feel terrible for Hailey, she is going through a lot right now...with the baby, his mental health. It's very hard for people to deal with someone with a mental health issue."
During the interview, Madatyan passionately explained how taking care of your mental health is very important and used Nicolas Cage's son Weston as another Hollywood example, who also grew up with fame and money.
"Same thing happened to Nicolas Cage's son...he has mental health issues," he said. "You're not helping your son, you're making his life worse.
"This is about mental health."
Another example discussed during the interview – Britney Spears.
The pop star faced many mental health struggles growing up in the spotlight, was hospitalized many times and was even placed under a conservatorship that lasted for 14 years.
"Never judge someone...when people have mental health issues, you might not know about it, but you cannot judge people if you don't know what they are going through," Madatyan explained.
Similar to Carter, Bieber also found fame at a very young age and was forced to grow up in the spotlight.
The two young stars have dealt with similar situations during their teen years involving substance or addiction struggles, problems with the law and more.
After Bieber posted the concerning posts, fans took to X to express their concern for the young star.
One wrote: "Why is nobody talking about how Justin Bieber is clearly not okay? I feel like people are overlooking this because he is a man, but he is literally acting more and more like Aaron Carter on the daily."
Another added: "Justin Bieber’s latest livestream has people saying he reminds them of Aaron Carter before his last days. JB also posted, 'I really tried to play nicey nicey.' Could that be for Hailey or Diddy?"
A third said: "I'm sorry but Justin Bieber really is on the Aaron Carter fast track."
A fourth penned: "The similar behavior between Bieber and Aaron Carter is concerning."