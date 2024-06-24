REVEALED: Aaron Carter's Estate Worth Six Figures and Counting as Singer's Guns Still Need Appraisal
Aaron Carter was worth at least six figures when he died. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal his estate has been valued at over $750k, and several items — like his gun collection — still need to be appraised.
As this outlet reported, Nick Carter's younger brother shockingly passed away after drowning in his bathtub in November 2022.
According to the latest documents, Aaron's estate is worth a whopping $757,400, and the zeros are likely to increase after the final inventory and appraisal of the rest of his belongings.
The June 24 report revealed the I Want Candy singer's firearms, electronics he kept in storage, furniture and jewelry sold on the famed Orrills auction block, and any vehicles not in the estate's custody still need to be evaluated.
Any other royalties and income streams from Aaron's intellectual property are also on the pending appraisal list before his final estate value is determined.
"After the Final Inventory and Appraisal is completed and filed, Petitioner will file the final accounting with the Court," the documents read.
The petitioner has until December 31 to get everything in order; however, the legal filing also showed at least one creditor's claim for a high-priced amount against Aaron's estate.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Wells Fargo filed a claim over an unpaid bill last year, but the bank dropped it after the amount was paid in full.
In May 2023, the State of California Tax Board filed a separate creditor's claim, alleging Aaron's estate owed over $17k . That amount was drastically increased to $77,310.92.
The outcome of the value of Aaron's guns, electronics, and other items, as well as the alleged debt owed to the CA tax board, will determine what his son, Prince, listed as a beneficiary of his estate, will be left with.
The singer was discovered dead in the bathtub of his home. Police believe his body had been in the tub for some time, with insiders claiming there was a smell of decomposition and the water had turned an unnatural color.
Aaron's mother later shared graphic photos of the tub taken at the scene.
His death was ruled an accidental drowning after taking Xanax and huffing. Aaron was 34 years old.
Sadly, he's not the most recent member of the Carter family to pass away. Bobbie Jean Carter suddenly passed away in December 2023 after overdosing on Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.
Their sibling, Leslie Carter, also died of an overdose in 2012.