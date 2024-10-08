What Killed Aaron Carter: Pop Star’s Doctor Reveals Tragic Last Days — Illegal Opioids, 10 Crippling Panic Attacks and Secret Psych Evaluation

Aaron Carter's former physician has made sensational claims against the late pop star's ex-girlfriend as he exposed his final days riddled with drug use.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Dr. John Faber demanded the wrongful death lawsuit brought by Melanie Martin and her son be tossed out of court as he accused her of supplying Carter with illegal controlled substances.

Faber, who treated Carter from 2022 to 2022, denied accusations he was negligent when prescribing prescriptions to the singer, who died on November 5, 2022.