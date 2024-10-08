What Killed Aaron Carter: Pop Star’s Doctor Reveals Tragic Last Days — Illegal Opioids, 10 Crippling Panic Attacks and Secret Psych Evaluation
Aaron Carter's former physician has made sensational claims against the late pop star's ex-girlfriend as he exposed his final days riddled with drug use.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Dr. John Faber demanded the wrongful death lawsuit brought by Melanie Martin and her son be tossed out of court as he accused her of supplying Carter with illegal controlled substances.
Faber, who treated Carter from 2022 to 2022, denied accusations he was negligent when prescribing prescriptions to the singer, who died on November 5, 2022.
The physician said negligent act or omission caused or contributed to Aaron’s death in a new court filing.
In his filing, Faber stated he first saw Carter in June 2020. He said the former child star suffered from anxiety and told him he previously took two milligrams of Xanax three times per day.
Faber further claimed Carter told him he consumed alcohol, nicotine and a variety of drugs – including marijuana, inhalants, cocaine, amphetamines, opiates, barbiturates, hallucinogens, prescription tranquilizers and sleeping pills – since he was 18-years-old.
His motion stated: "The patient reported that he felt frequently depressed, easily fatigued, irritable and had experienced 10 panic attacks in the last month."
Faber also noted he performed a psychiatric evaluation of Carter.
The filing continued: "The patient denied any history of or ongoing substance abuse, however the medical records indicate that Dr. Faber still suspected that the patient may have has a history of substance abuse."
He also checked a database used by physicians to check Carter's records for prescriptions from other doctors, which revealed the singer received Xanax in May 2020.
He accepted Carter as a patient the same year and continued to see the singer on regular visits to address his psychiatric condition and manage his medication.
Faber's lawyer stated: "Faber typically had visits with the patient via telephone or video conference that would usually occur one to two times a month, and Dr. Faber would also answer the patient's emails on a regular basis.
"Throughout this time period, the patient's medical records indicate instances where the patient would admit to Dr. Faber that he failed to adhere to Dr. Faber's medication plan or indicated that he had obtained controlled substances from other non-medical sources, including an instance where he obtained controlled substances from his girlfriend."
Faber said when Carter admitted to obtaining controlled substances from non-medical personnel, he would lower his prescriptions.
The physician noted he routinely checked the database to make sure Carter was not being prescribed medications from other doctors.
His lawyer added: "Dr. Faber also warned the patient that if he failed to adhere to the medication treatment plan, Dr. Faber would be forced to terminate his treatment of the patient."
He stated he was contacted by the Department of Child and Family Services in May 2022 about a positive drug test Carter submitted, in which he tested positive for "opioids like hydrocodone and oxycodone".
Carter's physician said he told officials he had not prescribed the singer those controlled substances – and Carter claimed he received the medication from his dentist, which was confirmed by a database check.
He continued to treat Carter from June 19, 2022 to October 21, 2022, during which he continued to closely monitor his medication.
During the last videoconference Carter attended with Faber, he admitted to huffing compressed gas but claimed there were no other instances where he huffed gas.
Faber instructed him to stop huffing and did not prescribe him any other medication. Carter was found dead in his bathtub days later.
The motion stated: "The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Report indicated that the cause of death was ascribed to drowning as effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam. The report also ruled the death an accident, which occurred due to the patient being submerged in the bathtub after inhalation of compressed gas and intake of alprazolam."
He claimed medical records proved his case as he demanded the lawsuit be dismissed.
