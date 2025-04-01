EXCLUSIVE: Marvin Gaye's 41st Death Anniversary — The $7.4Million Estate War That Drove His Family Mad and How His Widow Was Left Traumatized By Ryan O'Neal's Sexual Advances

Family tensions erupted in 2013 when the What's Goin On hitmaker's children – Marvin III, Nona, and Frankie – were awarded $7.4million in a lawsuit accusing Robin Thicke of ripping off Gaye's 1977 hit Got to Give It Up on his 2013 song Blurred Lines.

In March 2015, a court found similarities between the two songs and ordered Thicke and Pharrell Williams to pay up for the copyright breach.

But Gaye's two sisters, Zeola and Jeanne, claimed they were cut off financially from the payout and their brother's royalties – and were "penniless" living in poverty.