Marvin Gaye’s Son Fighting Estranged Wife’s Demand for Information on His Family’s Fortune in Bitter Divorce

Marvin Gaye ’ s son has demanded his estranged wife be shut down in her attempt to gather information about trusts set up by the late musician, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we previously reported, back in March, Marvin Gaye III filed for divorce from his wife Wendy. In his petition, he cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. He asked the court to not award Wendy spousal support. The two do not have any children.

In her response, Wendy asked the court to award her spousal support despite Marvin’s objections.

The divorce came two months after he was arrested for domestic violence. Marvin was accused of physically assaulting Wendy and his cousin during a fight inside a Los Angeles home on January 12.