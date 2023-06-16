Marvin Gaye’s Son Fighting Estranged Wife’s Demand for Information on His Family’s Fortune in Bitter Divorce
Marvin Gaye’s son has demanded his estranged wife be shut down in her attempt to gather information about trusts set up by the late musician, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Marvin Gaye III is pleading for help from the judge presiding over his bitter divorce.
As we previously reported, back in March, Marvin Gaye III filed for divorce from his wife Wendy. In his petition, he cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. He asked the court to not award Wendy spousal support. The two do not have any children.
In her response, Wendy asked the court to award her spousal support despite Marvin’s objections.
The divorce came two months after he was arrested for domestic violence. Marvin was accused of physically assaulting Wendy and his cousin during a fight inside a Los Angeles home on January 12.
Wendy obtained a restraining order against Marvin after the arrest. She accused him of grabbing her by the neck and lifting her off the ground.
She said her female cousin tried to help but Marvin attacked her relative. In her filing, she claimed Marvin III pointed a gun at her.
- Estranged Wife Of Marvin Gaye’s Son Demands Spousal Support In Bitter Divorce, Months After Accusing Him Of Pointing Gun At Her
- Marvin Gaye's Tragic Death And Explosive Estate Battle To Be Explored In Groundbreaking REELZ Documentary
- Jan Gaye Claims In Autobiography That Actor Ryan O'Neal Sexually Assaulted Her In Front Of Marvin
Marvin was booked on two charges: felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic violence. He was released from jail after posting a $50k bond.
In his new motion, Marvin said Wendy fired off a subpoena to his accountant, Mr. Michael Mesnick. She demanded he produce Marvin’s tax returns, information on Marvin’s family trusts and their various businesses. In addition, she requested information about any trusts of which the late musician’s widow Anna Gordy Gaye was the beneficiary.
Anna died in 2014. Marvin III said his estranged wife has no right to obtain the records in question. He has asked the court to grant him a protective order because of Wendy’s “impermissible and invasive fishing expedition.”
He called her request, spanning decades, as being “on its face overboard.”
His motion argued, “Further, there is no question that “Anna Gordy Gaye” is a third party, and either she or her estate have a right of privacy. Further, privacy rights of third parties may be affected, which require protection.”
The judge has yet to rule. The case is ongoing.