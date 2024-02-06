Got to Give it Up: Marvin Gaye’s Son Awarded Rights to Musical About Late Father, $375k From Ex-Wife in Divorce Settlement
Marvin Gaye’s son hashed out a settlement with his ex-Wendy – and the legendary musician’s son will walk away with a 6-figure sum and won’t have to pay spousal support.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, Marvin Gaye III and his ex submitted the agreement to the judge for approval.
Per the deal, Marvin and Wendy’s marriage will terminate on June 30, 2024.
Neither party will be paid spousal support. The agreement said, “Wife waives any and all rights to receive spousal support from Husband and understands that this waiver is final and that she may never in the future petition any court for spousal support as a result of this marriage.”
Wendy agreed to pay Marvin $375k, “as and for satisfaction of any and all reimbursement and breach of fiduciary duty issues.”
Marvin walked away with his retirement account and two businesses he established during the marriage. Wendy walked away with several bank accounts with funds totaling $1 million.
In addition, the deal stated, “During the marriage, a musical about Marvin Gaye’s life was created, which was produced in or around 2019 (“the Marvin Gaye Musical”).”
The exes agreed, “Husband is awarded any and all rights, title and interest in connection with the creation and/or production, past present or future of the Marvin Gaye Musical, all intellectual property and all royalties therefrom, whether community or separate. Wife waives any past, present or future interest therein.”
The deal said Wendy would be removed as a trustee from the Anna R. Gaye Living Trust effective immediately.
Marvin will keep his 2022 Corvette and 1963 Rolls Royce. Wendy was awarded a Mercedes AMG.
The agreement said Marvin and Wendy would keep their earnings since the date of separation.
Further, Marvin was awarded, “All property acquired … prior to the marriage, or by gift, transmutation, bequest, devise or descent during the marriage, which are already in his possession.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Marvin was arrested after cops were called to the couple's home for a domestic disturbance.
Wendy claimed Marvin had physically abused her and pulled a gun on her during an argument.
Marvin was booked on two charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic violence. He was released from jail after posting a $50k bond.
Two months later, Marvin filed for divorce. He listed the date of marriage as March 5, 2010, and the date of separation as January 12, 2023 — the date of his arrest.
Marvin Gaye III is the adopted son of the singer and his first wife Anna Gordy. His biological mother is Anna’s niece, Denise Gordy.