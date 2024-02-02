Your tip
Marvin Gaye’s Son Settles Divorce From Wife One Year After Domestic Violence Arrest

marvin gaye wife divorce
By:

Feb. 2 2024, Published 6:45 a.m. ET

Marvin Gaye III and his estranged wife Wendy hashed out a divorce settlement — nearly one year after she obtained a restraining order against the legendary singer’s son.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the exes informed the court they entered into a “written agreement” regarding their property and “their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.”

marvin gaye wife divorce
Marvin and Wendy asked the court to sign off on the deal to make it official.

The resolution comes after a messy 2023 for the former couple.

Marvin was arrested on January 12, 2023. Cops were called to the couple’s home for a domestic disturbance.

Wendy told officers that Marvin physically assaulted her. She said he even pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.

Marvin was booked on two charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic violence. He was released from jail after posting a $50k bond.

marvingaye
MORE ON:
Marvin Gaye
She claimed Marvin had grabbed her by the neck and lifted her off the ground during the January argument. She said he had a history of threatening her with his gun.

Two months later, Marvin filed for divorce from Wendy. The duo got hitched on March 5, 2010. He listed the date of separation as January 12, the date of his arrest.

In his petition, he listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. He asked the court to terminate Wendy’s right to receive spousal support.

In her response, Wendy opposed Marvin’s attempt to cut her off from spousal support.

Her filing noted, “All property acquired by either party prior to the marriage or after the date of separation shall be confirmed to the acquiring party. All debts incurred by either party after the date of separation confirm to the incurring party. All other assets/or obligations are currently unknown to [Wendy] at this time.”

Wendy also asked that Marvin cover her legal fees in the case.

The judge has yet to sign off on the deal.

Marvin Gaye III is the adopted son of the singer and his first wife Anna Gordy. His biological mother is Anna’s niece, Denise Gordy.

marvin gaye
Marvin Gaye died one day before what would have been his 45th birthday.

