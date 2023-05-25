Estranged Wife Of Marvin Gaye’s Son Demands Spousal Support In Bitter Divorce, Months After Accusing Him Of Pointing Gun At Her

In his filing, Marvin listed the date of separation as January 12, the same date as his arrest for domestic violence over an incident involving Wendy.

Cops were called to the couple’s home where Wendy claimed Marvin had physically assaulted her. In addition, she said he pointed a gun at her during the fight.

A couple of weeks later, Wendy obtained a restraining order against Marvin. In court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, she claimed Marvin had a history of pointing his gun at her during arguments.