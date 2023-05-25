Your tip
Estranged Wife Of Marvin Gaye’s Son Demands Spousal Support In Bitter Divorce, Months After Accusing Him Of Pointing Gun At Her

Source: MEGA
May 25 2023, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

The estranged wife of Marvin Gaye III has demanded he pays her monthly support as part of their nasty breakup, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Wendy Gaye has responded to the petition filed by Marvin III in March.

Source: MEGA

In his filing, Marvin listed the date of separation as January 12, the same date as his arrest for domestic violence over an incident involving Wendy.

Cops were called to the couple’s home where Wendy claimed Marvin had physically assaulted her. In addition, she said he pointed a gun at her during the fight.

A couple of weeks later, Wendy obtained a restraining order against Marvin. In court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, she claimed Marvin had a history of pointing his gun at her during arguments.

Source: MEGA

Marvin was booked on two charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic violence. He was released from jail after posting a $50k bond.

Source: MEGA
In his divorce petition, Marvin listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. He asked that Wendy be blocked from being awarded spousal support.

In her response, Wendy listed the date of marriage as March 5, 2010, and the date of separation as January 1. She agreed with Marvin that the divorce should proceed.

However, she asked the court to award her spousal support despite Marvin’s objections. Wendy asked the court to terminate Marvin’s right to collect any support from her.

Her filing noted, “All property acquired by either party prior to the marriage or after the date of separation shall be confirmed to the acquiring party. All debts incurred by either party after the date of separation confirm to the incurring party. All other assets/or obligations are currently unknown to [Wendy] at this time.”

Wendy even asked that Marvin cover her legal fees in the case. The case is ongoing.

