Hailey Bieber Sparks Fresh Divorce Rumors After She 'Unfollows' Husband Justin Bieber — And Shares Brutal Message About 'Marital Woes'

Hailey Bieber may be nearing the end of her marriage to husband Justin Bieber as it appeared she has unfollowed the Canadian pop star on Instagram. The 28-year-old did not have Justin on her "Following" list on Monday, and it also doesn't help she posted a sad meme about being a "terrible therapist" on TikTok following her husband's worrying post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Hailey was believed to have unfollowed her husband, Justin, from Instagram on March 31.

It all kicked off after Bieber went live on Instagram while shirtless, as he rapped along to a new song. "You just a little bitty b----, for sure," Justin sang, as his eyes were clearly droopy during the clip. The Baby hitmaker then briefly deactivated his Instagram account. However, loyal fans then realized Justin was not showing up on his wife’s Instagram page as of Monday morning, despite the singer still following her.

Source: @justinbieber/instagram Justin's social media antics and recent public outings have left fans concerned.

"Why did Hailey unfollow Justin?" one person asked at the time, as another added: "He is unraveling and it's sad." Following Justin's bizarre post, Hailey also took to TikTok and shared a meme that read: "I'd be a terrible therapist (because) I'd want to see a pic of the person you're crying about." The Rhode founder then posted another TikTok about trying to "psychoanalyzing people" when they "do her wrong."

The person behind the original post said: "Maybe your father didn't spend enough time with you, maybe your mother didn't enough time with you, maybe you didn't get enough attention from your parents." However, despite the apparent drama and noise, Hailey was quick to clear up any rumors, blaming the unfollowing mishap on a "glitch." She said on Instagram: "It's a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!" We have reached out to Hailey's rep for comment.

Source: MEGA The famous couple's marriage is said to be on the rocks.

All this comes after Justin, 31, was accused of being "possessive" over Hailey during an outing at Fathers Restaurant in Culver City, California. At one point during their date, Justin grabbed Hailey from behind for a tight squeeze, and according to celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman that could mean trouble. Our source told RadarOnline.com: "This type of embrace speaks volumes about their relationship, highlighting both love and neediness from his part. "However, this hug also has a possessive undertone. Justin’s embrace subtly restricts Hailey’s movement, as the pressure of his body leaning into hers bends her back and neck, preventing her from walking naturally."

"This posture can signal a demand for attention on Justin's part, adding a layer of neediness to the gesture," she added. Despite their outing, the couple's marriage is falling apart according to sources, with an insider previously telling RadarOnline.com they are desperately trying to save their relationship. "... This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn't ready to give up," an insider explained. They added: "With all the pressure they're under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it's no wonder they've both been super-stressed. Getting some guidance makes perfect sense."

Source: MEGA Justin's 'unacceptable' is said to be driving Hailey over the edge.