Revealed: Justin Bieber's 'Possessive' Lunch Date With Wife Hailey Exposes 'Needy' Pop Star’s Attempts to Save 'Crumbling' Marriage, According to Top Body Language Expert

Before their date, Justin and Hailey were spotted at Disneyland in Anaheim, but even the "happiest place on earth" failed to put a smile on the singer's face.

Justin and Hailey, who both wore Mickey Mouse ears during their amusement park visit, were able to hop on numerous popular rides including Space Mountain, according to witnesses at the park at the time. But it seems the entertainer had a lot on his mind.

Justin had previously spilled his emotions on Instagram, admitting he feels like he was "drowning."

"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it make me feel like I wasn't allowed to have it and so I didn't tell anyone I've had it," Justin wrote on his Stories.