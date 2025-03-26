Revealed: Justin Bieber's 'Possessive' Lunch Date With Wife Hailey Exposes 'Needy' Pop Star’s Attempts to Save 'Crumbling' Marriage, According to Top Body Language Expert
Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, seemingly tried to put rumors their marriage has massive cracks to bed, but it may have backfired as the pop star is now being accused of being "possessive."
The couple were spotted on a lunch date together on March 23, and Justin's behavior has been called into question, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Justin. 31, and Hailey, 28, were spotted on a romantic outing at at Fathers Restaurant in Culver City, California.
The Baby Hitmaker rocked a white hoodie and black jacket with matching sweatpants, while the Rhode founder wore a red sweatshirt and a black leather coat and shorts. The famous pair then shared a laugh while at the eatery.
At one point, however, Justin grabbed Hailey from behind for a tight squeeze, and according to celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman that could mean trouble.
Honigman told RadarOnline.com: "This type of embrace speaks volumes about their relationship, highlighting both love and neediness from his part.
"However, this hug also has a possessive undertone. Justin’s embrace subtly restricts Hailey’s movement, as the pressure of his body leaning into hers bends her back and neck, preventing her from walking naturally."
"This posture can signal a demand for attention on Justin's part, adding a layer of neediness to the gesture," she added.
Before their date, Justin and Hailey were spotted at Disneyland in Anaheim, but even the "happiest place on earth" failed to put a smile on the singer's face.
Justin and Hailey, who both wore Mickey Mouse ears during their amusement park visit, were able to hop on numerous popular rides including Space Mountain, according to witnesses at the park at the time. But it seems the entertainer had a lot on his mind.
Justin had previously spilled his emotions on Instagram, admitting he feels like he was "drowning."
"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it make me feel like I wasn't allowed to have it and so I didn't tell anyone I've had it," Justin wrote on his Stories.
He continued: "Which made me feel like I was drowning, unsafe to acknowledge it. I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging its there.
"How couldn't we feel hate from all of the hurt we've experienced."
Days earlier, Justin also posted he's "always felt unworthy... Like I was a fraud."
The social media posts came amid rumors Justin and Hailey's marriage may be falling apart, with an insider previously telling RadarOnline.com they are simply trying all they can to save their relationship.
"... This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn't ready to give up," the source explained.
They added: "With all the pressure they're under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it's no wonder they've both been super-stressed. Getting some guidance makes perfect sense."
However, another source claimed Hailey is being pushed over the edge due to Justin's antics and "unacceptable" behavior, especially his rumored drug habit.
The insider said: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage. She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."