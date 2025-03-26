Amanda Knox Uses New 'Inappropriate and Disrespectful' Book to Moan About Her Prison 'Nightmare' — As She Astonishingly Urges Murder Victim Meredith Kercher's Traumatized Family to Buy Memoir

Amanda Knox urged Meredith Kercher’s grieving family to read her book despite backlash over its "disrespectful" release. Knox, arrested in 2007 for the killing of her roommate Kercher, has denied accusations of "profiting" from murder with her new memoir – which fully dives into her "nightmare" prison experience, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA The now 37-year-old was arrested for the murder of her roommate.

Knox, a then-20-year-old American student, was taken into custody after Kercher was found stabbed to death in the apartment she shared with Knox in Italy. The author spent four years behind bars for the 21-year-old's murder before being cleared of the crime by Italy's highest court in 2015.

Source: MEGA The author served four years in prison for the 21-year-old's murder before Italy's highest court exonerated her in 2015.

In her new memoir, Free, Knox focuses on her traumatic experiences in jail – including how she was stripped nude by a male doctor, put into isolation for months, given only bread to eat, and was "propositioned for sex" by a deputy commander. When asked about the potential impact the book would have on her former roommate's family, Knox encouraged them to give it a read.

The 37-year-old explained: "I hope that they read my book because I really honor Meredith's memory in the book but I also believe that honoring her past and story does not mean erasing my own. "I am a person who is continuing to pursue justice in this case but a bigger issue that I try and speak to and free is how do we all overcome the traumas that are in our lives, regardless of whether or not we get what we deserve."

But Kercher's family lawyer, Francesco Maresca, denounced the new release as "inappropriate and disrespectful." The lawyer also stated it's clear Knox is exploiting the case as a "source of income" and a way to "keep her name in the media."

Knox hit back during her live Good Morning Britain interview, telling him to kindly "keep his opinions to himself." She said: "Well, I would say that he's a hypocrite, honestly, as someone who himself has profited not just off the work that he has done on the case but in writing his own book, I think that Mr Maresca can very politely keep his opinions to himself.

Source: @AMAMAKNOX/instagram Knox details her horrific prison experience in her book, explaining unwanted sexual advances and how inmates were starved.

"He has always been very much a man who has never, ever considered my humanity and experience and is subject to something that I like to call single victim fallacy. "The idea that in a tragic event, there can only be one victim, and that is simply not true so I think, I don't really care what Mr Maresca thinks, to be frank."

Knox's latest book comes over a decade after her first memoir, Waiting to Be Heard, was released in 2013. During the interview, she defended her newest release – saying it's not about capitalizing on past events but sharing lessons from her experience. She also contrasted Free with Waiting to Be Heard, which she wrote to set the record straight while fighting for her innocence. Knot explained: "Today, I look at this as an opportunity to share a story of, not erasing the past but really learning from the past so that we can live better lives, personally and as a society."

Source: MEGA As Knox encouraged Kercher's family to read her book, the family's lawyer slammed the book release as 'disrespectful.'

Knox was arrested alongside her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, after discovering Kercher’s locked bedroom door and blood in their bathroom. Acting strangely, she became a suspect and was convicted in 2009, receiving a 26-year sentence for multiple charges – including faking a break-in and murder.

Though later exonerated, Italy’s highest court upheld her defamation conviction for falsely implicating bar owner Patrick Lumumba, who had an alibi. Knox later expressed disappointment over the ruling in a tearful video. Her lawyers argued she accused Lumumba under police pressure during a lengthy interrogation without legal representation. The European Court of Human Rights later ruled her rights were violated.