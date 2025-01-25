Tragic Meredith Kercher Murder Saga Takes a Fresh Twist as Amanda 'Foxy' Knox Weeps as Slander Conviction Upheld By Italy's Highest Court

Amanda Knox wept in court as her slander conviction against her former boss was upheld by Italy's highest court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Knox, 37, was found guilty of slander after she allegedly accused then-boss Patrick Lumumba of murdering her roommate Meredith Kercher in 2007.

The 37-year-old – who spent four years incarcerated for Kercher's murder before being acquitted in 2011 – appealed the slander conviction but lost her battle to have it overturned on Thursday, January 23.