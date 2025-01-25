Patrick Dempsey 'Had Turned Grey's Anatomy Set Into a Nightmare' Before His Exit From Show — With New Cop Role 'Last Shot at Saving Career'

This is not the first time claims of a rough time on the Grey's Anatomy set has been revealed, as Pompeo herself confessed not everyone was on their best behavior while filming.

In a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 55-year-old said: “On the outside, we were a massive success, but there was all of this tumult on the inside: It was a lot of rivalry, a lot of competition.

"It starts with actors behaving badly, and then producers enabling them to behave badly. And, by the way, I’m guilty of it, too. I saw squeaky wheels getting all the f------ grease, so I was like, 'OK, that's how you do it,' and I behaved badly as well. I mimicked what I saw."