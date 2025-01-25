Patrick Dempsey 'Had Turned Grey's Anatomy Set Into a Nightmare' Before His Exit From Show — With New Cop Role 'Last Shot at Saving Career'
Patrick Dempsey wasn't all dreamy on the set of Grey's Anatomy before his character was killed off.
The actor spent 11 seasons on the long-running ABC series – but it wasn't exactly a walk in the park for cast or crew, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During his run, the 59-year-old was said to have had issues with lead star Ellen Pompeo, and butted heads so much with creator Shonda Rimes she had no choice but to kill Dempsey's character off the show.
According to former Grey's Anatomy executive producer James D. Parriott, Dempsey wasn't a fan of the long hours he had to work: "There were (Human Resources) issues."
"He had this hold on the set where he knew he could stop production and scare people," Parriott claimed.
Despite the apparent headache he caused on the set of the medical drama, Dempsey has found himself back on the small screen playing Miami Police Homicide Chief Aaron Spencer in the new TV series, Dexter: Original Sin.
"I'm just really grateful to have a job and I'm really enjoying it," Dempsey previously said.
And it seems like the TV star is behaving on the set of his new gig, as a friend claimed: "Patrick realizes he's burned bridges, but he sees this as his last chance to save his career. He isn't about to mess up this chance."
This is not the first time claims of a rough time on the Grey's Anatomy set has been revealed, as Pompeo herself confessed not everyone was on their best behavior while filming.
In a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 55-year-old said: “On the outside, we were a massive success, but there was all of this tumult on the inside: It was a lot of rivalry, a lot of competition.
"It starts with actors behaving badly, and then producers enabling them to behave badly. And, by the way, I’m guilty of it, too. I saw squeaky wheels getting all the f------ grease, so I was like, 'OK, that's how you do it,' and I behaved badly as well. I mimicked what I saw."
Pompeo added the toxic work environment was due to bad behavior and serious cultural issues.
Fans of the series of course know all about the now infamous comments star Katherine Heigl – who played Dr. Isobel 'Izzie; Stevens – made about the show's writers in 2008, pulling her name from Emmy consideration after winning an award for her supporting role the year prior.
Heigl said at the time: "I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination and in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy organization. In addition, I did not want to potentially take away an opportunity from an actress who was given such materials."
The 46-year-old left the show in 2010, and was heavily mocked following her comments as Heigl saw her big screen career flounder.