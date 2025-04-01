WATCH: Justin Bieber's Most Shocking Online Video as He Appears Skeletal, Dazed and Hollow-Eyed Amid Hailey 'Divorce' Drama

Following the bizarre video, Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber , seemed to unfollow him on Instagram leading to a firestorm amid rumors the couple is headed toward a divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Justin Bieber once again left fans concerned for his wellbeing, after the Canadian pop star appeared in a livestream video looking hollow eyed.

Justin's recent livestream once again left fans concerned for him.

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old hopped on a livestream while shirtless, as he rapped along to a new song.

"You just a little bitty b----, for sure," Justin rapped, as his eyes were clearly droopy during the clip. The video quickly made the rounds and led to fans begging the Baby hitmaker to seek help.

One person wrote: "... He's not ok. We can all see what’s going to happen here!"