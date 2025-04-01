WATCH: Justin Bieber's Most Shocking Online Video as He Appears Skeletal, Dazed and Hollow-Eyed Amid Hailey 'Divorce' Drama
Justin Bieber once again left fans concerned for his wellbeing, after the Canadian pop star appeared in a livestream video looking hollow eyed.
Following the bizarre video, Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, seemed to unfollow him on Instagram leading to a firestorm amid rumors the couple is headed toward a divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Over the weekend, the 31-year-old hopped on a livestream while shirtless, as he rapped along to a new song.
"You just a little bitty b----, for sure," Justin rapped, as his eyes were clearly droopy during the clip. The video quickly made the rounds and led to fans begging the Baby hitmaker to seek help.
One person wrote: "... He's not ok. We can all see what’s going to happen here!"
"So freaking sad," a user reacted, as one added: "Whatever he is going through and trying to reconcile inside himself I will always grant him grace..."
Justin then briefly deactivated his Instagram account following the livestream. However, fans then realized Justin was not showing up on his wife’s Instagram page as of Monday, March 31, despite the entertainer still following her.
After Justin's video, Hailey also took to TikTok and shared a meme that read: "I'd be a terrible therapist (because) I'd want to see a pic of the person you're crying about."
The Rhode founder, 28, then posted another TikTok about trying to "psychoanalyzing people" when they "do her wrong."
The user behind the original post said: "Maybe your father didn't spend enough time with you, maybe your mother didn't enough time with you, maybe you didn't get enough attention from your parents."
Despite the outcry, Hailey was quick to clear up any rumors, blaming the unfollowing mishap on a "glitch."
She said on Instagram: "It's a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!"
Some fans did not buy the explanation, however, as one theorized: "Justin is crying out for help. After he posted this video on IG, his handler Hailey shut down his account instantly. Everybody thought she unfollowed but she’s making it now seem like it was a glitch that caused it when he deactivated. It wasn’t."
All this comes amid rumors the couple's marriage is crashing and burning, with a source previously telling RadarOnline.com they are trying to save their relationship.
"... This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn't ready to give up," an insider explained.
They added: "With all the pressure they're under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it's no wonder they've both been super-stressed. Getting some guidance makes perfect sense."
Meanwhile, the Peaches singer is said to be relying heavily on his mom, Pattie Mallette, amid the divorce rumors.
An insider told Woman's Day: "Justin's relationship with his mom transformed after (his son) Jack's arrival.
"Pattie's key to him becoming a good dad, something he never really had growing up. He's been leaning on Pattie more than ever."
The source added Justin is "finding extraordinary strength through his family – especially his mom Pattie."
To celebrate Justin's 31st birthday on March 1, his father, Jeremy, posted a photo of the singer with his siblings Bay, six; Jazmyn, 16; Jaxon, 14; and Allie, 17.
"Seeing him have a blast with his siblings would have been the best birthday gift Justin could have given her," the insider revealed.