EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and Camilla's Biggest Scandals Revealed As They Celebrate 20 Years Together — From Gay 'Cover-Up' to Her 'Romance With Younger Woman'… and the $250Million Divorce Showdown That Almost Shattered Their Marriage

King Charles and Queen Camilla's 20-year saga has been drenched in scandal. As the monarchs near their milestone anniversary on April 9, RadarOnline.com is diving into their biggest controversies – Charles' gay "cover-up," Camilla's young lover, and the $250million divorce drama that almost had Her Majesty cashing out.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Charles and Camilla's steamy affair started in the 1970s, but she married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, while Charles tied the knot with Princess Diana in 1981.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles and Camilla's sizzling affair began in the 1970s, but she married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and Charles wed Princess Diana in 1981. Their secret love exploded into scandal during and after Charles and Diana's tumultuous marriage, leading to a high-profile divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Charles allegedly admitted to cheating on his wife with other men.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the chaos, their relationship survived, and they finally tied the knot in 2005. When Charles became king in 2022, Camilla was crowned Queen Consort. Their marriage has been under constant scrutiny over the years, but they've weathered it all together.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2022, Charles, 76, was put under intense pressure to abdicate and hand the crown to his son Prince William as shocking details of his "secret gay life" emerged – rocking the monarchy to its core. In a bombshell leak, an explosive MI5 dossier allegedly revealing nearly 60 years of homosexual encounters with boarding school friends, butlers, and aristocrats were been sent to the British Parliament. This confirmed what his ex-wife Diana told their sons – as Charles reportedly admitted he cheated on her with other men.

Article continues below advertisement

A well-placed palace official dished: "Charles has been haunted for years by talk he's gay or bisexual, but this explosive portfolio has rocked the monarchy to its foundation. "Anti-royalists apparently leaked it to members of the British Parliament to bolster their campaign to abolish the monarchy."

Article continues below advertisement

The devastating dossier reportedly detailed six decades of Charles' hidden hookups with men, dating back to his teen years at the Scottish prep school Gordonstoun. The official added: "It's dynamite and threatens to blow up Charles’ reign before it’s barely begun."

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Consort Camilla, 77, was allegedly well aware of Charles' double life and even "covered up" for him, according to another royal insider. They said: "From the time they were teenagers, she knew Charles had boys on the side, but turned a blind eye because as long as his gay life was kept under wraps, she could use it to her advantage to accomplish her lifetime dream of becoming queen. "Dying Elizabeth approved and fast-tracked Camilla’s upgraded status to Queen Consort in February to stop her daughter-in-law from spilling her guts about Charles' secret life."

Article continues below advertisement

Camilla reportedly knew of several boyfriends – including a classmate from his all-boys boarding school, a hunky polo player, and a muscular farmhand on his country estate. An insider dished at the time: "Charles is frantically trying to cover up his sordid secret before the coronation next May. "Camilla is with him! She knows a male lover coming out of the woodwork will force Charles to abdicate and she will no longer be queen. Their future depends on erasing his secret gay life."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Camilla reportedly had affairs with other women during her marriage to Charles.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Charles wasn't the only one said to be sneaking around behind his lover's back. In 2008, Charles had allegedly discovered Camilla having a lesbian affair, which ultimately pushed the rumors of their $250million divorce that began swirling shortly before. After a heated argument over her drinking, he had the Royal Protection squad monitor his wife's movements, and the reports revealed a young woman visiting Camilla at her secluded Wiltshire mansion – with the two sharing kisses and hugs.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider said: "One report detailed how a young woman driving a red two-seat sports car arrived. "She was about 30, with short-cropped dark hair and a boyish figure. The Duchess greeted her at the door with a kiss on the lips, and they hugged each other warmly." This wasn't the first time Charles had faced suspicion about Camilla’s sexuality, as similar rumors emerged two years earlier after she mysteriously skipped the queen's 80th birthday cruise around Scotland. She retreated to Ray Mill, where whispers surfaced that two days later, she greeted a female "dressed like a man" and shared a passionate embrace.

Article continues below advertisement

Things took a sour turn – publicly – for the couple in 2007, as Camilla demanded a $250million divorce from Charles after the two had an argument on the street in London. A palace insider claimed: "Things have gotten so bad that they can't even hide it anymore." And Camilla, fed up with the marriage, reportedly threatened to expose royal secrets unless she got the payout.

Article continues below advertisement

Camilla, who was also said to be crushed after Queen Elizabeth chose William as the next king, was determined to divorce Charles – setting a Jan. 1 deadline for the split and demanding the millions in compensation. She was allegedly determined to follow through, even if it meant exposing ugly royal secrets. A source said: "There's nothing that gets by her," adding, "Charles will have to pay her to keep quiet." Despite royal efforts to fix things, Camilla had reportedly told friends the split was final, and she planned to retreat to the countryside.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2010, the royal couple's relationship was seemingly in the gutter as reports claimed Camilla had agreed to divorce Charles before Prince William's wedding. Palace insiders said: "Charles and Camilla are already living apart. They’ll maintain a public front but Camilla will stay at her country home, Ray Mill, every night."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Charles was said to be headed toward divorce with Camilla as she demanded $250million.

Article continues below advertisement

Camilla's change of heart reportedly came after aides informed her that Kate Middleton was being groomed to become the next Queen. Sources said: "It was like she’d been struck by lightning when she realized the full impact of what was happening. We've all seen signs of her breakdown, but she seemed almost calm, resigned to her fate."