EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Stricken King Charles' Deathbed Orders Revealed — With Queen Camilla's 'Brutal Power Grab' Also Exposed

Harry infamously called Camilla "dangerous" in his scathing memoir, Spare, and even accused his stepmother of sneakily slinging mud at him and others behind the scenes to bolster her own image.

However, William hasn't uttered a public negative peep about social climbing Camilla, who wed Charles in 2005 – nearly eight years after Diana's Paris car crash death.

Insiders have long claimed William has never forgiven Camilla for her role in his parents' unhappy history – and is especially resentful of how her decades-long fling with his philandering father pained his mother.

Speaking of Charles and then-Camilla Parker Bowles in 1995, Diana notoriously griped: "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

The courtier explained: "The way Camilla betrayed their mother has not been forgotten by either of Diana's children. William is more diplomatic than Harry, so he's tried to disguise his resentment."

Sources say William coldheartedly cut Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, from the royal payroll last year.