EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Stricken King Charles' Deathbed Orders Revealed — With Queen Camilla's 'Brutal Power Grab' Also Exposed
Anger-stricken King Charles has dropped a deathbed bombshell, decreeing that headstrong heir Prince William is free to banish his bratty brother, Prince Harry, upon assuming the throne – if he agrees to give widowed Queen Camilla the run of the palace and its purse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources say the ultimatum is one William can't refuse – and now the pompous queen is plotting a ruthless power grab during her ailing husband's final days.
According to tipsters, Charles, 76, made the bold move to ensure that after he's gone, William will treat his 77-year-old stepmother with respect.
A high-level palace source claimed Williams – the oldest of the monarch's two sons with late ex-wife Diana, Princess of Wales - has managed to "make nice" and "work alongside" his father's former mistress.
The courtier revealed: "Most people believe he's still harboring a lot of resentment toward her."
Harry infamously called Camilla "dangerous" in his scathing memoir, Spare, and even accused his stepmother of sneakily slinging mud at him and others behind the scenes to bolster her own image.
However, William hasn't uttered a public negative peep about social climbing Camilla, who wed Charles in 2005 – nearly eight years after Diana's Paris car crash death.
Insiders have long claimed William has never forgiven Camilla for her role in his parents' unhappy history – and is especially resentful of how her decades-long fling with his philandering father pained his mother.
Speaking of Charles and then-Camilla Parker Bowles in 1995, Diana notoriously griped: "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."
The courtier explained: "The way Camilla betrayed their mother has not been forgotten by either of Diana's children. William is more diplomatic than Harry, so he's tried to disguise his resentment."
Sources say William coldheartedly cut Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, from the royal payroll last year.
The insider claimed: "William is already showing a ruthless streak. It's no wonder Charles worries he's unlikely to find a place for Camilla in his new order."
According to spies, now Charles has guaranteed his sweetheart's fate after he's gone, Camilla feels untouchable – so she's cementing plans to have her pick of the monarchy's properties, a full staff at her beck and call, generous clothing and travel budgets and access to her favorite jewels.
The sources say Camilla is also making it clear she doesn't want to see Harry – or his American wife, Meghan Markle – on palace grounds ever again.
While the future king has no love for his father's queen, he's even more furious with Harry.
Harry, 40, and his former Suits wife Meghan, 43, are currently living the good life in their $14 million Montecito mansion, where they're raising their kids – Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. But since leaving the U.K. for California, the couple has given several bridge-burning interviews, bashing Harry's family.
Meghan even suggested some of the royals were racist for wondering what Archie's skin color would be before his birth.
While Charles has not revoked Harry and Meghan's titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a staffer claimed William is nothing like his father – and wouldn't hesitate to support an act of Parliament as king to strip the pair of the honor.
Sources suggest Charles, who has been battling an undisclosed form of cancer for over 18 months, is fading fast. But the king found the fortitude to purchase the property next door to Camilla's favorite vacation home in Wiltshire, England, for $3.8 million. And according to moles, the transaction was part of "protecting" his wife's future interests.