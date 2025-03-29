Inside 'Lost and Lonely' Prince Harry's Life as Meghan Markle's 'Spare' — With Royal Exile Now So Frozen Out From Family He Heard About Dad King Charles' Cancer Hospitalization on the News Like the Rest of the World
Prince Harry discovered his father, King Charles, was admitted to the hospital along with the rest of the world when the news broke on Thursday, March 6, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The monarch was recently admitted to a British medical center after suffering from side effects due to his ongoing cancer treatments.
A palace aide described the King's hospital visit to The London Clinic in Marylebone in London as "a minor bump in the road" and insisted Charles' treatment was still "very much headed in the right direction".
The Duke of Sussex was reportedly not informed about Charles' hospital stay and the severity of the monarch's health before the Palace's official announcement was released.
Earlier this week, Prince Harry also found himself in a bitter battle surrounding his African children's charity Sentable, which he recently resigned from.
According to insiders, the prince is said to be "reeling" from the boardroom battle, which has engulfed the charity he founded in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana.
Sources claim that Harry's recent charity conflict and living so far away from his family have left the prince feeling "lost" and "lonely".
While Meghan Markle focuses on her career in celebrity cooking shows, podcasts and Instagram influencing, Harry is reportedly "struggling to find a purpose" in his new life away from his royal family.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday: "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital."
The message continued: "His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.
"As a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."
King Charles had since "returned to Clarence House", his royal residence in London.
A friend said: "He misses his family terribly, but no one is speaking to him anymore.
"He just wants to go for a beer with the guys, but his only friends are just the husbands of Meghan's friends."
The insider also claims that the Duke "has barely spoken to his family in years". He has allegedly also cut off his cousin Princess Eugenie, who remained his closest ally within the royal family when he moved to the U.S. The relationship between the prince and his cousin supposedly "soured" when she was pictured with Piers Morgan, one of the biggest critics of Harry and Meghan.