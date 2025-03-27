EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber 'Has Had It' With Husband Justin Bieber as He Goes into 'Tailspin' Over Links to Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Trafficking Scandal
Fear-filled Justin Bieber's terror his secret past with accused sex fiend Sean 'Diddy' Combs will surface has plunged his health into a tailspin, sources are warning – with insiders also saying the crashing Baby singer is driving away everyone in his life... including his baby mama wife, Hailey Bieber.
"She's doing everything to help but he's so closed off, she's getting fed up," a source told RadarOnline.com.
They added: "He's suffering from exhaustion and trauma, not taking care of himself, not eating, not listening to anyone.
"He's pushing Hailey away along with everyone else."
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, the 31-year-old Sorry crooner fears his past deeds with accused sex trafficker Combs will be bared during the upcoming trial of the disgraced music mogul, who is currently in the clink without bail while denying the disgusting charges.
In early March, Bieber's long-time assistant Mateo Caldas jumped ship after six years, and the singer has also unfollowed key figures in his life on social media, including security guard Kenny Hamilton.
The global superstar, worth an estimated $300million, has also reportedly stopped using bodyguards and drivers, putting himself at risk, said the source.
Meanwhile, a string of bizarre social media posts has also triggered alarm over the state of his mental health.
On March 3, he mysteriously posted: "Sometimes the storm is within," and "Lost in the echo."
Days later, he dropped a video of him looking a mess and mumbling lyrics.
The biggest red flag was a February 24 video of him shirtless and bleary-eyed, rapping about being "high" while snacking just after his rep denied drug use rumors.
A worried fan wrote: "Something is very off."
The bizarre behavior is reportedly pushing his 28-year-old model wife, who is also dealing with the pressures of caring for 7-month-old son Jack Blues, to the brink.
"Justin is giving off the attitude that he doesn't need anybody and wants to be alone," our insider added. "How much more Hailey can take is the question."