EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber 'Has Had It' With Husband Justin Bieber as He Goes into 'Tailspin' Over Links to Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Trafficking Scandal

They added: "He's suffering from exhaustion and trauma, not taking care of himself, not eating, not listening to anyone.

"He's pushing Hailey away along with everyone else."

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, the 31-year-old Sorry crooner fears his past deeds with accused sex trafficker Combs will be bared during the upcoming trial of the disgraced music mogul, who is currently in the clink without bail while denying the disgusting charges.

In early March, Bieber's long-time assistant Mateo Caldas jumped ship after six years, and the singer has also unfollowed key figures in his life on social media, including security guard Kenny Hamilton.

The global superstar, worth an estimated $300million, has also reportedly stopped using bodyguards and drivers, putting himself at risk, said the source.

Meanwhile, a string of bizarre social media posts has also triggered alarm over the state of his mental health.