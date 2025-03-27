EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba 'On a Mission to Land New Partner' – After Denying She's Dating Alex Edelman
Fantastic Four fox Jessica Alba has denied she's dating funnyman Alex Edelman – and insiders tell us she's now on the prowl for a new partner.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal her search has plunged her estranged and lovelorn hubby Cash Warren into an endless pity party.
Alba, 43, caused a stir on March 2 when she was spotted leaving an Oscar bash with stand-up comic Edelman, with his coat wrapped around her shoulders.
Her camp swiftly shut down rumors of romance, but that hasn't stopped her soon-to-be ex-hubby, Warren, 46, from crying over the fact she's searching for a new fella.
"Cash is despondent," a source told us. "He didn't want this marriage to end, so the idea of her with someone else is a knife in the heart."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Alba filed for divorce last month because she was tired of enduring a "sexless" marriage with Warren.
The former couple shares daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7 – but according to an insider, the Dark Angel beauty hadn't been happy for some time.
"Jessica always projected the picture of a perfect marriage, but things weren't rosy behind closed doors," our source added. "Now she's ready to see what's out there."
A source previously revealed Alba's loyal pals have always felt she could do better than Warren, and now they're "itching" to set her up.
"She deserves some fun after the turmoil she's been through, and the list of guys that want to take her out is long," our insider said.
But while Jessica is ready for unbridled romance, insiders said Cash is going emotionally bankrupt.
The insider added: "He's moping around and regretting his mistakes. But it's too late – she's moving on."