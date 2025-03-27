EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba 'On a Mission to Land New Partner' – After Denying She's Dating Alex Edelman

Alba, 43, caused a stir on March 2 when she was spotted leaving an Oscar bash with stand-up comic Edelman, with his coat wrapped around her shoulders.

Her camp swiftly shut down rumors of romance, but that hasn't stopped her soon-to-be ex-hubby, Warren, 46, from crying over the fact she's searching for a new fella.

"Cash is despondent," a source told us. "He didn't want this marriage to end, so the idea of her with someone else is a knife in the heart."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Alba filed for divorce last month because she was tired of enduring a "sexless" marriage with Warren.