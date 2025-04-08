EXCLUSIVE: They're So Vein! Brad Pitt's Exes Aniston Jolie and Jennifer Aniston 'In Race to Become Thinnest Celeb on Red Carpet' – With Pair 'Battling to Have Bulgiest Veins on Show'
The bitter rivalry between Brad Pitt's ex-wives, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, has produced ugly results – with both pin-thin screen queens are brandishing arms bursting with veins that a medical expert says could take years off their lives, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The marriage of Aniston, now 56, to the Fight Club hunk got KO'd in 2005 when he ditched her for his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Jolie, now 49. But the Brangelina fairy tale imploded in 2016 amid abuse allegations that spiraled into a bottomless eight-year divorce and custody battle.
"Jen and Angie have been trying to one-up each other and the for 20 years animosity between them is STILL there," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
Sources said the two sirens are always going to great lengths to look thinner and more glam than the other – and one medical expert has pronounced them BOTH losers in this fight.
"Their unending efforts to remain as petite as teenagers are taking years off their lives," said renowned longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated either star.
He added their spindly appendages, bursting with bulging veins, could be a virtual death sentence.
"You suspect they have been yo-yo dieting to the point where there's no fat under the skin, which leads to obviously protruding veins," Dr. Mirkin said.
The medic added: "Being that thin compromises the immune system, making a person prey to infections and life- shortening health problems."
But a source said Jen and Angie are still determined to outshine each other.
"Jen wants Brad to see what he's missing," our insider added – saying: "And Angie wants him to suffer for his loss!"