EXCLUSIVE: They're So Vein! Brad Pitt's Exes Aniston Jolie and Jennifer Aniston 'In Race to Become Thinnest Celeb on Red Carpet' – With Pair 'Battling to Have Bulgiest Veins on Show'

The bitter rivalry between Brad Pitt's ex-wives, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, has produced ugly results – with both pin-thin screen queens are brandishing arms bursting with veins that a medical expert says could take years off their lives, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The marriage of Aniston, now 56, to the Fight Club hunk got KO'd in 2005 when he ditched her for his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Jolie, now 49. But the Brangelina fairy tale imploded in 2016 amid abuse allegations that spiraled into a bottomless eight-year divorce and custody battle.

"Jen and Angie have been trying to one-up each other and the for 20 years animosity between them is STILL there," an insider told RadarOnline.com.