Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's 'Growing Ties' With J.Lo Drive Amal to 'Jealous' Meltdown

Photo of Amal, George Clooney and JLo
Source: MEGA

George Clooney growing ties with J.Lo reportedly fueled Amal's jealous meltdown over their bond.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 1 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

George Clooney and wife Amal have been living separate lives – and his growing bond with Jennifer Lopez isn't sitting well with the tough-talking lawyer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Amal certainly doesn't suspect any hanky-panky, but she's not pleased at how well George and J.Lo seem to get along," confided an insider.

Humanitarian attorney Amal, 47, caused a stir when she skipped her 63-year-old hubby's April 3 opening night on Broadway.

George had to uproot his family, moving from Europe to New York, to star in the play Good Luck, and Good Night, which chronicles the showdown between legendary broadcaster Edward R. Murrow and fear-mongering anti-communist hack Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

Article continues below advertisement
george clooney growing ties jlo fuel amal jealous meltdown
Source: MEGA

J.Lo's surprise appearance at George Clooney's Broadway debut stirred tension with wife Amal.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources revealed Amal resented the move, and when George was pressed about her absence from his big debut, he just said she was "home with the kids," meaning their 7-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

But his Out of Sight costar J.Lo, 55, showed up and made a big splash.

"That sure caught everyone's attention, including Amal's," said the insider. "If Amal had shown up, George and J.Lo probably wouldn't have reconnected to the degree they did.

Article continues below advertisement
george clooney growing ties jlo fuel amal jealous meltdown
Source: MEGA

Amal's absence from George's big night left space for J.Lo to steal the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

"Now, Amal has got to be worrying over how much blabbing George did about his marriage to J.Lo, who knows a thing or two about marital problems herself."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, George and Amal have faced a laundry list of troubles in recent months, including tension over the last election, in which George staunchly backed presidential loser Kamala Harris.

"George is very needy right now, and J.Lo was there to listen and lighten things up a little for him," explained an insider. "He has long admired her for her toughness and her sense of humor."

But his open admiration may be a "little too much" for his fed-up wife.

Article continues below advertisement
george clooney growing ties jlo fuel amal jealous meltdown
Source: MEGA

Julia Roberts and J.Lo's close ties to George are reportedly fueling Amal's frustrations.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William

Prince William 'Plans to Seize the Throne' From Dying Dad 'To Save His Marriage' and Scandal-Shaken Monarchy

Photo of Scott Peterson

Scott Peterson Cries 'I'm Not a Violent Person' and Begs for His Freedom — As Convicted Killer May Be Set Free Following Wife Laci's Gruesome Murder

"It's 'J.Lo this' and 'J.Lo that' from George," disclosed the source. "What wife is going to appreciate that? He likes being around J.Lo and may even try to set her up with one of his pals. But Amal is against it. She just doesn't understand his fascination with her."

Amal is said to be similarly jealous of her hubby's cozy relationship with his Ocean's Eleven costar Julia Roberts, 57.

"This kind of stuff is triggering for Amal," said the insider. "The last thing she wants is to hear from a former ladies' man how great another woman is."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.