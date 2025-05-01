EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's 'Growing Ties' With J.Lo Drive Amal to 'Jealous' Meltdown
George Clooney and wife Amal have been living separate lives – and his growing bond with Jennifer Lopez isn't sitting well with the tough-talking lawyer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Amal certainly doesn't suspect any hanky-panky, but she's not pleased at how well George and J.Lo seem to get along," confided an insider.
Humanitarian attorney Amal, 47, caused a stir when she skipped her 63-year-old hubby's April 3 opening night on Broadway.
George had to uproot his family, moving from Europe to New York, to star in the play Good Luck, and Good Night, which chronicles the showdown between legendary broadcaster Edward R. Murrow and fear-mongering anti-communist hack Sen. Joseph McCarthy.
Sources revealed Amal resented the move, and when George was pressed about her absence from his big debut, he just said she was "home with the kids," meaning their 7-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
But his Out of Sight costar J.Lo, 55, showed up and made a big splash.
"That sure caught everyone's attention, including Amal's," said the insider. "If Amal had shown up, George and J.Lo probably wouldn't have reconnected to the degree they did.
"Now, Amal has got to be worrying over how much blabbing George did about his marriage to J.Lo, who knows a thing or two about marital problems herself."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, George and Amal have faced a laundry list of troubles in recent months, including tension over the last election, in which George staunchly backed presidential loser Kamala Harris.
"George is very needy right now, and J.Lo was there to listen and lighten things up a little for him," explained an insider. "He has long admired her for her toughness and her sense of humor."
But his open admiration may be a "little too much" for his fed-up wife.
"It's 'J.Lo this' and 'J.Lo that' from George," disclosed the source. "What wife is going to appreciate that? He likes being around J.Lo and may even try to set her up with one of his pals. But Amal is against it. She just doesn't understand his fascination with her."
Amal is said to be similarly jealous of her hubby's cozy relationship with his Ocean's Eleven costar Julia Roberts, 57.
"This kind of stuff is triggering for Amal," said the insider. "The last thing she wants is to hear from a former ladies' man how great another woman is."