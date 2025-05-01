EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's 'Growing Ties' With J.Lo Drive Amal to 'Jealous' Meltdown

George Clooney and wife Amal have been living separate lives – and his growing bond with Jennifer Lopez isn't sitting well with the tough-talking lawyer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Amal certainly doesn't suspect any hanky-panky, but she's not pleased at how well George and J.Lo seem to get along," confided an insider.

Humanitarian attorney Amal, 47, caused a stir when she skipped her 63-year-old hubby's April 3 opening night on Broadway.

George had to uproot his family, moving from Europe to New York, to star in the play Good Luck, and Good Night, which chronicles the showdown between legendary broadcaster Edward R. Murrow and fear-mongering anti-communist hack Sen. Joseph McCarthy.