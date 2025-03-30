Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney 'So Tired by New Broadway Role He Can Barely Bed Wife Amal' — As Couple Are Hit By Mounting Rumors Their Marriage Is a Sham and Secretly Over

Photo of Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Source: MEGA

George Clooney is feeling the impact of his busy schedule when it comes to his sex life with wife Amal.

March 30 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Gorgeous George Clooney is still a girl magnet at age 63, but sources said the Ocean's Eleven thief admits he's no longer a balcony-climbing Don Juan and feels pressure when it comes to slipping between the sheets with his stunning younger wife, Amal.

RadarOnline.com can reveal The Money Monster star and the 47-year-old humanitarian lawyer are nesting in the Big Apple as he makes his big Broadway debut in the play Good Night, and Good Luck.

Between rehearsals, keeping in shape with workouts, and other business, he's had little time for late-night activities and canoodling with the mom of his seven-year-old twin kids, Ella and Alexander.

george clooney broadway role amal marriage rumors
Source: MEGA

Grant Heslov joins George on Broadway as the duo brings 'Good Night, and Good Luck' to life.

An insider said: "George is making every effort to keep up with her energy levels but freely admits he's not getting any younger, and it's starting to take a toll.

"He's working long hours in New York on his play and doing his part with the kids and hitting the gym most days, too, so by the time he's had his dinner he's ready to hit the hay."

George recently admitted that even with staying in shape and the right diet, aging takes a toll.

He said: "In 30 years, I'm 90. That's a real number. My dad just hit that. And there are some things you're not doing no matter how many granola bars you eat.”

Sources said his time for kissy-face with Amal has gotten even shorter since the March 12 start of his play's Broadway previews.

george clooney broadway role amal marriage rumors
Source: MEGA

George juggles his Broadway debut and parenting twins with wife Amal.

The drama – cowritten by George and Grant Heslov, based on their 2005 movie – tells of broadcaster Edward R. Murrow's battle against Sen. Joseph McCarthy, who ruined untold innocent lives with his "red scare" crusade. It runs through June 8.

Each performance takes an hour and 40 minutes, with no intermission, giving George no break and demanding tremendous energy.

george clooney broadway role amal marriage rumors
Source: MEGA

Humanitarian lawyer Amal supports husband George as he takes on his first stage role.

And on top of that, an insider said: "It's his first stage role, and he's nervous and pumped at the same time.

"The downside of all this is that his sexy time with Amal has taken a back seat, and that's bumming George out. He still looks good and feels perfectly fine, but those legendary Don Juan days of his are sadly drawing to a close."

