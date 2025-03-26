EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Sparks MORE Marriage Crisis Rumors By Revealing He's Banishing Wife Amal to Cheap Seats of Smash Broadway Show
Hollywood star George Clooney has confessed he doesn’t want to see wife Amal in the audience when he makes his Broadway bow.
His admission has set rumors into overdrive about cracks in the marriage of the movie heavyweight and his jet-setting attorney wife – and RadarOnline.com can also reveal Clooney will plonk his better half at the back of the theater in the cheap seats so he can't see her face when he's at work.
He said he’ll try not to make eye-contact with theater-goers in New York when the play Good Night, and Good Luck opens this month.
Clooney, 63, said: "I'm not looking at them. I'm putting my wife in the very, very, very back."
And he revealed he’s happiest when driving his tractor at his rural retreat in France.
"Growing up in Kentucky, all I wanted to do was get away from a farm, get away from that life," he confessed, adding: "Now I find myself back in that life. I drive a tractor and all those things. It's the best chance of a normal life."
Clooney and Amal, 47, have been married since 2014 and share seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, but sources have claimed their marriage has been put under strain due to their individual work commitments.
An insider told us: "As proud as Amal is that he's making his Broadway dream come true, it hasn't been easy being this long away from each other and they have been drifting apart due to those irregular hours.
"She's used to him going away for a few days at a time, so this is certainly testing their relationship."
George is currently making his Broadway debut in the stage adaptation of his film Good Night and Good Luck, while his human rights lawyer wife has started a new gig at Oxford University in the United Kingdom.
The couple has taken steps to distance themselves from the Hollywood bubble, including their charitable ventures and building a home in France, but George has been sucked back into work with recent projects.
Our source added continued: "Amal wasn't happy about him teaming up with Brad (Pitt) for their recent Wolfs film, and it didn't seem genuine for them to be buddying up when Brad's hardly in George's life anymore.
"It wasn't a very comfortable situation for her. It's safe to say she's secretly pleased there's no sequel."
Despite the strains of their new living arrangement, the source noted Amal will continue to support her husband.
Our insider said: "One of the things George always loved about Amal is she never boxed him in as 'just an actor.'
"She's always been hugely influential in getting him to try new things, from politics to writing and now theater."
The couple also endured a holiday trip was anything but festive.
RadarOnline.com revealed the longtime couple's vacation in St. Tropez was definitely not relaxing, as rumors of a divorce continue to swirl.
During their getaway, George and Amal were spotted by photographers who captured the pair looking quite tense.
An onlooker said: "Neither of them looked happy. As soon as they realized they were being photographed, he reached for her, but it did look like they'd had some kind of issue between them."