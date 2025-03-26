EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Sparks MORE Marriage Crisis Rumors By Revealing He's Banishing Wife Amal to Cheap Seats of Smash Broadway Show

Clooney and Amal, 47, have been married since 2014 and share seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, but sources have claimed their marriage has been put under strain due to their individual work commitments.

An insider told us: "As proud as Amal is that he's making his Broadway dream come true, it hasn't been easy being this long away from each other and they have been drifting apart due to those irregular hours.

"She's used to him going away for a few days at a time, so this is certainly testing their relationship."

George is currently making his Broadway debut in the stage adaptation of his film Good Night and Good Luck, while his human rights lawyer wife has started a new gig at Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

The couple has taken steps to distance themselves from the Hollywood bubble, including their charitable ventures and building a home in France, but George has been sucked back into work with recent projects.

Our source added continued: "Amal wasn't happy about him teaming up with Brad (Pitt) for their recent Wolfs film, and it didn't seem genuine for them to be buddying up when Brad's hardly in George's life anymore.

"It wasn't a very comfortable situation for her. It's safe to say she's secretly pleased there's no sequel."