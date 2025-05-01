'Smoking is His Last Vice Left': Ben Affleck's Cigarette Addiction Worries Family Who Are Begging Him to Quit
Ben Affleck is still smoking a pack of cigarettes a day despite endless efforts to quit over the years, and it's a huge issue for his loved ones, kids included, who worry about the impact it's having on his health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said the Argo star doesn't sneak cigs in front of his children – Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13 – but he can't hide the stink.
"They're old enough to know when Ben's been smoking," reported an insider.
"He doesn't do it around them, but they know the smell and loudly disapprove."
According to our insider, everyone in Affleck's life nags him about it, from his kids and ex-wife Jennifer Garner to his mom and his best buddy Matt Damon.
"He hears it from all sides. He swears he's trying to quit but he hasn't been able to stick to it more than a few days," said the insider.
"That's not good enough for his friends and family, who are close to staging an intervention."
As readers know, Affleck kicked the habit with hypnosis in 2005 but relapsed in 2016, a year after he and Garner split.
Affleck continued to puff away throughout his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, who filed for divorce last August.
"He's finding life very stressful these days, and smoking is the last vice he has left," said the insider.
"But it's not the example he wants to set for his kids and he hates that he's causing his loved ones to worry about his health.
"He's desperate to quit and willing to try anything."