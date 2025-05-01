'Smoking is His Last Vice Left': Ben Affleck's Cigarette Addiction Worries Family Who Are Begging Him to Quit

Ben Affleck is still smoking a pack of cigarettes a day despite endless efforts to quit over the years, and it's a huge issue for his loved ones, kids included, who worry about the impact it's having on his health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the Argo star doesn't sneak cigs in front of his children – Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13 – but he can't hide the stink.

"They're old enough to know when Ben's been smoking," reported an insider.

"He doesn't do it around them, but they know the smell and loudly disapprove."