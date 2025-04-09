Your tip
Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: J Lo 'Plotting Revenge Tell-All' After Being Left 'Seething' Ben Affleck Is 'Capitalizing' on Their Divorce

jlo seething ben affleck capitalizing divorce pp
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is planning a tell-all 'revenge chat' after Ben Affleck shared details of their doomed marriage.

April 9 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Jilted Jennifer Lopez is planning a sensational tell-all "revenge interview" about her marriage to Ben Affleck after the Oscar-winner branded their break-up as "embarrassing."

Affleck, 52, lifted the lid on their private lives after promising J-Lo he wouldn't divulge details of their doomed relationship and now sources say the angry actress is out for revenge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

jlo seething ben affleck capitalizing divorce
Source: MEGA

A source told us: "Jen is fuming over Ben’s careless use of the word 'embarrassing' n reference to their divorce.

"It’s as if he’s throwing a grenade into their already tense situation, and she’s having none of it. How can he prattle on about their private life when he’s the one who insisted on keeping it hush-hush?

"It’s like he’s begging for the spotlight with this PR stunt, and she’s ready to give him a taste of his own medicine. She’s done being the quiet one, He’s ignited a fire in her, and now she’s seriously considering a tell-all interview!

"She’s got a lot to say, and it will not be all rainbows and sunshine.

"She thinks it’s time to hold him accountable for all the nonsense he’s put her through."

ben afflecks sex life sagging since j lo break up
Source: MEGA

In an interview for GQ magazine, Affleck opened up about his and J Lo's marriage woes.

In an interview for GQ magazine, Affleck opened up about the differences between himself and 55-year-old J-Lo – giving fans a heavy hint that her wish to tell the whole world their love story may have played a part in the breakdown of their relationship.

He revealed: "The reason I don’t want to share (the details of their marriage and split) is that is just sort of embarrassing. It feels vulnerable.

"There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them. My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers."

jennifer garner ben affleck romance secrets
Source: MEGA

Affleck has been cozying up to ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Despite previously being forced to take back comments he made over feeling "trapped" and his marriage being "part of why" he had an unhealthy relationship with alcohol following his split from ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 52, in 2018, he also praised his first wife – with whom he shares Violet, 19, Fin, 16 and Sam, 13 – as "wonderful’ and ‘great."

The Deep Water actor’s comments came just three weeks after he was spotted reaching his arms around Garner – who he previously cheated on with the family’s nanny – during a day of paintballing with their children.

His interview also came just five months after J-Lo opened up about her life after their break up, saying she has "no regrets" about their marriage, although she admitted: "That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did."

