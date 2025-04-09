EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Opens Up About Men, Ozempic and AI In Astonishingly Upbeat Interview After Husband Carl Dean's Death
Country and Western legend Dolly Parton goes to sleep in her make-up so she can look glamorous in case an earthquake hits and not run into the street looking like "hell."
She has also spoken about the slimming drug Ozempic, saying she hated being overweight, in an extraordinarily upbeat interview after her husband Carl Dean's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Parton, 79, who has sold more than 100 million records, also declared in her interview she has no plans to retire, despite her 82-year-old husband Carl Dean passing away a month ago.
She also heralded the use of AI in music-making in an upbeat interview following the loss of her partner of six decades.
Parton revealed: "I sleep in my make-up when I’m in California. With the earthquakes, I never know when I’m going to have to run out in the middle of the street. I’m not going to be on the news and look like hell, which I do without make-up. So I leave a little bit on."
And she said of Ozempic: "There was a time in my life when I weighed a whole lot more. I did not feel good about myself. I did not like it. I certainly didn’t like it when somebody brought it to my attention, as if I didn’t already know. There’s a certain amount of pressure.
"You’re always going to get hit on. I have run up against that, of course, I’m a girl, and I was quite pretty at one time. But I seemed to know how to manage it. I have not had many of the same problems that a lot of women have had. I hope there are no bad side effects of weight-loss injections because it’s changing people’s lives.
"I don’t know about the side effects of it. A lot of these people need it for their health. I’ve always said whoever comes up with a pill that can make people lose weight or not gain weight would be the richest person in the world. Whether it be plastic surgery or nips and tucks, if you can afford it and you want it, do what you can do to feel like you look better."
The star believes AI will be good for music, revealing: "AI is going to be able to do wonderful things for this world. But I’d rather have my own voice out there, good or bad, instead of somebody recreating me using AI.
"I will hopefully be working till my last breath. If I live to be in my nineties, I’ll be standing in these high heels and I’ll still be writing and singing."
And Parton, worth around $650million, concluded by saying she's never been afraid of the opposite sex thanks to her Deep South upbringing.
She said: "I’m not afraid of men. I know the nature of men because I grew up in a house full of them. I have six brothers, my dad, my uncles and my grandpas that I loved.
"Daddy was pretty strong-willed, but a good dad. I always stood my ground at home, so I figured I could stand my ground wherever I went. It’s not easy to boss me around.
"All through the years, people have thought that I was too gaudy. Too this, too that. As far as how I wear my make-up, how I dress, I don’t care what people think.
"Of course, if there’s a special occasion where you really need to dress a certain way, I try to go by some rules, I’m not a fool. I would like to see other wealthy people try to treat people a little better. If I see a need and I feel like I can fill it, I try to do that."