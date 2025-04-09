EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Opens Up About Men, Ozempic and AI In Astonishingly Upbeat Interview After Husband Carl Dean's Death

She has also spoken about the slimming drug Ozempic, saying she hated being overweight, in an extraordinarily upbeat interview after her husband Carl Dean's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Country and Western legend Dolly Parton goes to sleep in her make-up so she can look glamorous in case an earthquake hits and not run into the street looking like "hell."

Parton revealed: "I sleep in my make-up when I’m in California. With the earthquakes , I never know when I’m going to have to run out in the middle of the street. I’m not going to be on the news and look like hell, which I do without make-up. So I leave a little bit on."

She also heralded the use of AI in music-making in an upbeat interview following the loss of her partner of six decades.

Parton, 79, who has sold more than 100 million records, also declared in her interview she has no plans to retire, despite her 82-year-old husband Carl Dean passing away a month ago.

And she said of Ozempic: "There was a time in my life when I weighed a whole lot more. I did not feel good about myself. I did not like it. I certainly didn’t like it when somebody brought it to my attention, as if I didn’t already know. There’s a certain amount of pressure.

"You’re always going to get hit on. I have run up against that, of course, I’m a girl, and I was quite pretty at one time. But I seemed to know how to manage it. I have not had many of the same problems that a lot of women have had. I hope there are no bad side effects of weight-loss injections because it’s changing people’s lives.

"I don’t know about the side effects of it. A lot of these people need it for their health. I’ve always said whoever comes up with a pill that can make people lose weight or not gain weight would be the richest person in the world. Whether it be plastic surgery or nips and tucks, if you can afford it and you want it, do what you can do to feel like you look better."