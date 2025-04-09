Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hugh Jackman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman and Lover Sutton Foster's Sex Life 'Being Shattered' By Th Pair's 'Relentless Workaholism'

hugh jackman sutton foster sex life struggles workaholism
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's sex life is said to be suffering due to their intense workaholism.

April 9 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Is Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's sizzling love affair losing its heat?

That's what insiders are saying, now that the lovebirds' careers are starting to take a toll on their once hot-and-heavy sex life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As our readers know, the two – who were married to other people at the time – first got together when they costarred in the Broadway revival of The Music Man three years ago.

“It was intoxicating to be working together every day, and even when the show was over, it was exciting to meet undercover," our source said. "They felt like a couple of lovestruck teenagers."

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman sutton foster sex life struggles workaholism
Source: MEGA

Broadway-bound Sutton Foster is feeling pain over the distance as Hugh Jackman teams up with Jodie Comer, left, overseas for a new project.

Article continues below advertisement

But now their careers are taking them away from each other.

Lately, Jackman has been shooting a movie, The Death of Robin Hood, in Ireland, while also rehearsing for his one-man show at Radio City Music Hall.

Foster, meanwhile, is stressing out over her upcoming role as Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner's Daughter on Broadway.

"Hugh and Sutton realized when they fell in love there would be separations, but they were committed to making it work," our insider said. "But it's a lot harder than they thought it would be and romance has taken a back seat."

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman sutton foster sex life struggles workaholism
Source: MEGA

Jodie Comer enters the picture as rehearsals and roles keep Jackman away from romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Our source went on: "This is the first time they've had to grapple with being separated for long stretches of time, and they're getting moody.

“And he's been working with the lovely Jodie [Comer].

Foster is still secure about her hold on Jackman, knowing he's thousands of miles away with Comer.

Our insider said: "And even when Hugh is in town, he's preoccupied, so date nights have taken a back seat. And for the first time in their relationship, he's been too tired for sex."

Foster, meanwhile, is ready to rev things up – with an insider saying: "She tries to plan a romantic evening, but it backfires when Hugh comes home tired and grumpy."

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman sutton foster sex life struggles workaholism
Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness reportedly sees Foster's struggles as familiar territory when it comes to Jackman.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
prince harry charity

EXCLUSIVE: Henpecked Harry 'Slapped With Sex Ban' and 'Banished to Separate Bedroom' by Diva Duchess Wife Meghan for 'Failing to Make Her Fairytale A-List Dream Come True'

will smith jada split european rap tour

EXCLUSIVE: Smiths' Split 'Shocker' — Will Smith 'Won't Be Kept Company' by Estranged 'Wife' Jada on European Rap Tour... After Years of Rumors The Pair Split 'Ages Ago'

They added: "This is the first time she's had to go without intimacy – and that can be a game changer. Hugh doesn't notice her frustration because he's either too tired or too busy.

"The feeling is that they need to make room for each other for this to work."

Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, on the other hand, always knew Hugh's career came first.

Our source said: "She'd be pleased to know Sutton's getting her first taste of reality."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.