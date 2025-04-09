EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman and Lover Sutton Foster's Sex Life 'Being Shattered' By Th Pair's 'Relentless Workaholism'
Is Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's sizzling love affair losing its heat?
That's what insiders are saying, now that the lovebirds' careers are starting to take a toll on their once hot-and-heavy sex life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As our readers know, the two – who were married to other people at the time – first got together when they costarred in the Broadway revival of The Music Man three years ago.
“It was intoxicating to be working together every day, and even when the show was over, it was exciting to meet undercover," our source said. "They felt like a couple of lovestruck teenagers."
But now their careers are taking them away from each other.
Lately, Jackman has been shooting a movie, The Death of Robin Hood, in Ireland, while also rehearsing for his one-man show at Radio City Music Hall.
Foster, meanwhile, is stressing out over her upcoming role as Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner's Daughter on Broadway.
"Hugh and Sutton realized when they fell in love there would be separations, but they were committed to making it work," our insider said. "But it's a lot harder than they thought it would be and romance has taken a back seat."
Our source went on: "This is the first time they've had to grapple with being separated for long stretches of time, and they're getting moody.
“And he's been working with the lovely Jodie [Comer].
Foster is still secure about her hold on Jackman, knowing he's thousands of miles away with Comer.
Our insider said: "And even when Hugh is in town, he's preoccupied, so date nights have taken a back seat. And for the first time in their relationship, he's been too tired for sex."
Foster, meanwhile, is ready to rev things up – with an insider saying: "She tries to plan a romantic evening, but it backfires when Hugh comes home tired and grumpy."
EXCLUSIVE: Henpecked Harry 'Slapped With Sex Ban' and 'Banished to Separate Bedroom' by Diva Duchess Wife Meghan for 'Failing to Make Her Fairytale A-List Dream Come True'
They added: "This is the first time she's had to go without intimacy – and that can be a game changer. Hugh doesn't notice her frustration because he's either too tired or too busy.
"The feeling is that they need to make room for each other for this to work."
Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, on the other hand, always knew Hugh's career came first.
Our source said: "She'd be pleased to know Sutton's getting her first taste of reality."