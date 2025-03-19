Gwyneth Paltrow Told Intimacy Coordinator To Get Lost During Love Scenes With 'Thinking Man's Sex Symbol' Timothée Chalamet — As She Talks Impact of #MeToo on Hollywood
Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about her viral kiss with co-star Timothée Chalamet – and why she told the film's intimacy coordinator to get lost for their scenes together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After taking a six year hiatus from Hollywood, Paltrow, 52, caused a stir when a steamy video of her filming with Chalamet, 29, went viral online.
Paltrow opened up about what it was like filming with the Dune star, whose several decades her junior – and confessed their new movie, Marty Supreme, has "a lot of sex scenes."
The Goop founder told Vanity Fair: "I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There's a lot—a lot."
When asked if she was put in "vulnerable positions" with the amount of intimate scenes, Paltrow quipped: "Beyond."
The actress went on to confess she had not seen any of Chalamet's previous work, though her children were fans.
While discussing her co-star, Paltrow said: "He's such a thinking man's sex symbol.
"He's just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid. He's a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner."
After praising her co-star, the Se7en star revealed a lot has changed regarding sex scenes since her heyday.
She confessed: "There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed."
Paltrow explained while filming one spicy scene, the intimacy coordinator asked if she would be okay with a particular move.
The actress recalled telling the intimacy coordinator: "I was like, 'Girl, I'm from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera's on.'"
She then revealed both her and Chalamet told the intimacy coordinator they were "good" – and didn't need their assistance on set.
Paltrow said: "We said, 'I think we're good. You can step a little bit back. I don't know how it is for kids who are starting out, but…if someone is like, 'Okay, and then he's going to put his hand here’' I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that."
On filming love scenes with a co-star decades younger than her, the Shakespeare in Love star joked: "I was like, 'Okay, great. I'm 109 years old. You're 14.'"
Intimacy coordinators have become an industry standard in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2017, during which Paltrow alleged Harvey Weinstein made sexual advances on her in a hotel room when she was 22-years-old, shortly before she filmed Emma.
After she was asked if the bombshell movement helped changed the industry, Paltrow said: "I think so."
Seemingly reflecting on her own career, Paltrow pointed out "there are no meetings set up in hotel rooms, from what I understand, or if there are, it’s multiple people in the room."
She added: "That bubble has definitely burst.
"I’m sure people still abuse power in Hollywood because they do everywhere, but it has definitely changed."