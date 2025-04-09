EXCLUSIVE: Henpecked Harry 'Slapped With Sex Ban' and 'Banished to Separate Bedroom' by Diva Duchess Wife Meghan for 'Failing to Make Her Fairytale A-List Dream Come True'
Henpecked Prince Harry has been banned from the bedroom because his ambitious wife, Meghan Markle, believes he hasn't helped her to become the star she's envisioned herself being ever since hitching her wagon to what she thought would be a royal gravy train, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Things haven't worked out as planned for Meghan, who butted heads with the royal family, left the palace in a huff with visions of grandeur in Hollywood, and is now struggling to remain relevant amid a growing number of underachieving projects.
And our sources said she blames no one but... Harry.
"Nothing is going the way she wanted or expected," a royal insider told us. "Clearly, the luster of Harry's title has worn off with the public and players in Hollywood. The doors are closing all around her, and Harry isn't doing enough to help her."
Markle, 43, is said to be disenchanted with her 40-year-old hubby's "lack of input and support" as she continues to flounder in Hollywood.
Her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard didn't take off, even after renaming it As Ever. Meanwhile, her show With Love, Meghan has been panned by critics and garnered an embarrassing 36 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
"Harry's busy with his charities and there isn't a lot he can do anyway because he isn't business-minded," our source went on. "Obviously, he was raised in a different world, where everything was handed to him on a silver platter."
They added: "There were people to make his appointments, shine his shoes and pay the bills. It must make Markle throw her hands up seeing how helpless and ineffectual Harry is. Everything seems to rest on her shoulders."
Markle's lingering reputation as a "dictator in high heels" also plagues her despite efforts to appear warm, kind and nurturing. In a recent example, she posted an Instagram pic of herself with her cute redheaded children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, their faces hidden for privacy.
But the hits keep coming.
Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter has revealed in his memoir When the Going Was Good that Markle threw a fit when she learned her 2017 cover story was to be about her romance with the ginger-haired prince rather than her charities and philanthropy.
"Even though Meghan and her circle of friends say the charge is totally unfounded, it's just more bad PR," our insider said. "Her reputation in Hollywood is tarnished."
Meanwhile, Harry is not only failing to make things happen for her career, he's also been trying to mend fences with his family despite Markle implying in an interview that some of the blue bloods are racist.
A pal of Marlkle's confided: "Why Harry is reaching out to the royals with an olive branch is beyond her comprehension.
"She's certainly not happy about that."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, cancer-stricken King Charles, 76, has been preparing Prince William, 42, for the crown when he dies, which makes the future look even more uncertain for Harry and Markle.
"It's no secret that William intends to strip his brother and sister-of-law of their titles once he's king," said the insider. "She wants Harry to quit acting like a wounded puppy and fight back. She also wants him to step up his game in the States and start making things happen for them.
"No one is surprised she shuts him out of the bedroom. There's a communication problem – and that may be the shock needed to light a fire under his royal buttocks and make him do something."