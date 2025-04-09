EXCLUSIVE: Henpecked Harry 'Slapped With Sex Ban' and 'Banished to Separate Bedroom' by Diva Duchess Wife Meghan for 'Failing to Make Her Fairytale A-List Dream Come True'

Henpecked Prince Harry has been banned from the bedroom because his ambitious wife, Meghan Markle, believes he hasn't helped her to become the star she's envisioned herself being ever since hitching her wagon to what she thought would be a royal gravy train, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Things haven't worked out as planned for Meghan, who butted heads with the royal family, left the palace in a huff with visions of grandeur in Hollywood, and is now struggling to remain relevant amid a growing number of underachieving projects.

And our sources said she blames no one but... Harry.