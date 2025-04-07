Meghan Markle Ripped for Selling 'Watery Jam' And Apologizes to Customers Over Embarrassing Error — After Royal's As Ever Line Brand Causes Massive Headaches

Meghan Markle has officially launched her As Ever lifestyle brand and has been feverishly sharing posts from A-list friends who received curated boxes of her products online.

After the small batch line sold out in less than an hour, fans wondered if As Ever was worth the hype.

Now, early testers have revealed mixed reviews of the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, with some going as far as branding her famous $12 raspberry jam a "scam" and wondering what went wrong due to its "runny" texture, RadarOnline.com can reveal.