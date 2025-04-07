Meghan Markle Ripped for Selling 'Watery Jam' And Apologizes to Customers Over Embarrassing Error — After Royal's As Ever Line Brand Causes Massive Headaches
Meghan Markle has officially launched her As Ever lifestyle brand and has been feverishly sharing posts from A-list friends who received curated boxes of her products online.
After the small batch line sold out in less than an hour, fans wondered if As Ever was worth the hype.
Now, early testers have revealed mixed reviews of the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, with some going as far as branding her famous $12 raspberry jam a "scam" and wondering what went wrong due to its "runny" texture, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One source described the jam as "watery" to the Daily Mail – and questioned how the product was shipped.
Jane Herz wrote: "If we hadn't known better, we'd have thought it melted during its expedited journey to us.
"When we stuck our spoon into Meghan's raspberry spread, its consistency dripped off the silverware like a sauce."
Another reviewer agreed with Herz in their own taste test, writing on X: "Small, expensive, runny texture and not that special. I think I will stick with my regular jam.”
Some claimed the jam resembled more of a "sauce" and slammed it as "a jar of high fructose, corn syrup and food coloring," instead of the bespoke product Markle showed off on her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.
One viral photo even showed a hair in the product as the excited customer opened the product for the first time, drawing backlash and speculation about the product's fulfillment and shipping process.
Unfortunately for Markle, her "watery" jam wasn't the only issue with her As Ever launch.
One of the products that sold out quickly was her $28 limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycomb.
Fans who were lucky enough to get their hands on the honey before it sold out within 5 minutes were soon disappointed to learn the product was unavailable when they checked out – and the Duchess was forced to issue an apology over the e-commerce fiasco.
The As Ever team emailed customers: "The excitement created a volume of traffic on the site that even we couldn’t have anticipated.
"The orders were happening so quickly that the backend of the site didn't have a chance to keep up. The Limited-Edition Honey that you purchased was, unfortunately, already sold out."
"We are working on replenishing inventory and will gladly send you an item of your choosing to thank you for your understanding."
A note from the Duchess was also included in the email, according to People.
Markle's note read: "Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me.
"I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened
"I know it's not the same limited-edition item you had your heart set on (I would feel the same!) so I would also like to promise you something else: When our next limited-edition drop happens, you won't just be the first to know...you'll be the first to receive it. No need to order, it will come to you in the mail as a gift from me."