EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Planning to Sell SEX TOYS' as She 'Continues Mission To Become Gwyneth Paltrow 2.0'

In a preview, she said: "I'm Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today.

"We're diving into the highs, and the lows, and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses."

And of course, we're going to get some girl talk!"

Markle's teaser included audio from the show, with different guests talking about their own struggles and rise to success.

One guest recalled seeing their website traffic "climbing and climbing", while recalling being "broke".

A third guest told the Markle: "I knew in that moment that I'd rather stand for something than sell a whole ton of product and stand for nothing."

Elsewhere in the preview, the host showed that there is more to the podcast than business as she quizzed one guest on their relationship status.

She asked: "Are you saying you're not single now? Have I missed something in the past couple of weeks? What's happening?"

Markle also promised to share "all sorts of practical advice" she's receiving as she builds her own business.

And she promised: "This is not Shark Tank, think of this as dolphin tank. These are friendly waters, it's all going to be good."