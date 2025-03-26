EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Planning to Sell SEX TOYS' as She 'Continues Mission To Become Gwyneth Paltrow 2.0'
Meghan Markle hopes to make a killing selling sex toys and lingerie via her new lifestyle brand As Ever as she quickly moves from food to gadgets to spice up buyers' love lives.
RadarOnline.com can reveal she'll begin to lay the foundations for her raunchy range, similar to the pricey vibrators and skimpy pants sold by rival Gwyneth Paltrow at her Goop brand, via her new podcast.
The Duchess of Sussex has already promised "some girl talk" on her podcast – and an insider told us: "She will use the podcast as a springboard to widen her range of products on As Ever. She doesn't want to restrict herself to just selling pancake mix and jars and jelly.
"She wants the full range of wellness and lifestyle products like sex toys, lingerie etc, which are sold via Goop. She wants to form a huge brand and sell very grown-up products.
"Her podcast will give her a route to that market because she can start talking about intimate aspects of her life and those of her guests and then listeners can link to her As Ever brand to shop off the back of their listening experience."
The 43-year-old royal, who is married to Prince Harry, is launching her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, and she has given fans a hint of what to expect from the project.
In a preview, she said: "I'm Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today.
"We're diving into the highs, and the lows, and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses."
And of course, we're going to get some girl talk!"
Markle's teaser included audio from the show, with different guests talking about their own struggles and rise to success.
One guest recalled seeing their website traffic "climbing and climbing", while recalling being "broke".
A third guest told the Markle: "I knew in that moment that I'd rather stand for something than sell a whole ton of product and stand for nothing."
Elsewhere in the preview, the host showed that there is more to the podcast than business as she quizzed one guest on their relationship status.
She asked: "Are you saying you're not single now? Have I missed something in the past couple of weeks? What's happening?"
Markle also promised to share "all sorts of practical advice" she's receiving as she builds her own business.
And she promised: "This is not Shark Tank, think of this as dolphin tank. These are friendly waters, it's all going to be good."
The first eight-episode season of the Lemonada Media project will launch on April 8.
Markle's business moves comes after her Netflix show was panned.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a royal insider recently claimed the duchess was "crazy" for snubbing a potential Suits reboot as her Netflix cooking show teeters on possible cancellation amid scrutiny from TV critics and fans.
The source said: "Meghan may have said that she was all set for a second series but the bosses at Netflix have been floored by the negative reaction.
"The word is that she needs to do a whole lot better than just bake a few cakes and chop veg for her pampered friends.
"She's getting $100million to show people how to make pretzel gift bags for goodness sakes. It's banal. There's a very real chance they might axe the whole deal."