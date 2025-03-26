EXCLUSIVE: Green-Fingered King Charles, 76, 'Secretly Growing Cannabis Supply on Royal Grounds' to 'Kill Pain of Brutal Cancer Fight'
Green-fingered King Charles is growing his own crop of cannabis in the grounds of his country pile as he turns to the drug to ease the ravages of cancer.
Courtiers say the monarch is cultivating his own supply of weed at his Highgrove House stately home in the UK county of Gloucestershire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The plant-mad sovereign, who runs his own organic food firm, is putting his trust in the medicinal and pain-killing benefits of cannabis.
And he’s now puffing on his own home-grown product.
A royal flunky told us: "Charles has always led a very healthy lifestyle and so he has been particularly angered and irked by his cancer diagnosis but also, as a result of his love and deep knowledge of all things natural, he's looked at cannabis as a means of fighting the disease and also of killing the pain the cancer is causing him.
"He is a very open-minded chap and doesn't shut himself off to any form of cure or pain relief, so that end he's been tending a little crop of cannabis in one of the greenhouses at Highgrove.
"But it's nothing too large – I don't think he's going to start selling the stuff in the Highgrove House shop, otherwise the local police might come knocking on his door!"
The move comes after we revealed how Charles had turned to medicinal cannabis as a cure for killer cancer, according to highly-placed Buckingham Palace insiders.
The 76-year-old monarch, who has long been a lover of alternative medicines and wacky wellness cures, has embraced the drug in a bid to eke out a few more months as the UK's head of state, RadarOnline.com reported.
Some scientists believe medicinal cannabis can kill or inhibit cancer cells without impacting normal cells, revealing its potential as a treatment rather than simply a pain relief medication.
And a palace source told us: "Charles is trying every cure in the book – and now some which aren't!
"The cancer diagnosis has rocked him to the core and he feels there's no harm in trying something experimental.
"He has always been a champion of homeopathic medicines and cures and sees there is no danger in trying the cannabis route. He's read all the studies around its benefits and is giving it a go."
The sovereign is desperate to follow in the footsteps of daughter-in-law Kate Middleton who recently revealed she'd beaten the disease after months of treatment.
And his love of cannabis may have been referenced in an Apple playlist recently released by Charles!
The King’s Music Room saw him celebrate Commonwealth Day by sharing songs he likes from across the family of nations... with drug-loving reggae icon Bob Marley being a favourite with his hit Could You Be Loved on the list.
An insider told us: "Charles wants to make it until at least his 77th birthday – but knows he may not as he is now in so much pain.
"Bob Marley knew all about the supposed medicinal benefits of weed and Charles is now very much an expert on the subject!"
The full playlist released by Charles includes tracks by Kylie Minogue, Beyoncé and Grace Jones.
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Sparks More Divorce Rumors By Sensationally Resigning From His Charity Over 'Unthinkable Infighting' — And Racism, Bullying and 'Misogynoir' Accusations
His daghter-in-law Kate Middleton is now officially cancer-free – with RadarOnline.com revealing earlier this year the Princess of Wales had announced she was in remission four months after she completed cancer treatment.
The 43-year-old gave an update on her health following a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she underwent chemotherapy.
The mother-of-three returned to the hospital to thank her care team after reaching the emotional milestone.
She said on Instagram: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.
"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.”