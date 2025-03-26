EXCLUSIVE: Green-Fingered King Charles, 76, 'Secretly Growing Cannabis Supply on Royal Grounds' to 'Kill Pain of Brutal Cancer Fight'

Green-fingered King Charles is growing his own crop of cannabis in the grounds of his country pile as he turns to the drug to ease the ravages of cancer.

Courtiers say the monarch is cultivating his own supply of weed at his Highgrove House stately home in the UK county of Gloucestershire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The plant-mad sovereign, who runs his own organic food firm, is putting his trust in the medicinal and pain-killing benefits of cannabis.

And he’s now puffing on his own home-grown product.