EXCLUSIVE: Could Gwyneth Paltrow Copycat Meghan Markle Have the Last Laugh? We Reveal How She Is Edging Towards Becoming BILLIONAIRE Thanks to Her 'Goop 2.0' Launch

One brand manager told us: "Meghan and Harry are very bankable... any couple who can pull in $100million from Netflix for a series of shows has serious market appeal.

"Now with the launch of her brand, even more serious cash is set to roll in. There is no reason why they can't go on to achieve $1bn. She can launch make-up, clothes etc via her As Ever firm and sales will be great because of her global appeal.

"Look at people like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner. They have made mega-money and there is no reason why she can't emulate their billionaire status. She looks at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop for inspiration and if she plays it correctly, As Ever could be bigger than Goop.

"Meghan would certainly have the last laugh on the royals back in the United Kingdom if she ended up becoming a billionaire."