EXCLUSIVE: Could Gwyneth Paltrow Copycat Meghan Markle Have the Last Laugh? We Reveal How She Is Edging Towards Becoming BILLIONAIRE Thanks to Her 'Goop 2.0' Launch
Ultra-ambitious Meghan Markle is well on the way to becoming a billionaire after the sell out launch of her lifestyle brand's first slew of goods.
She and husband Prince Harry are worth approaching $200million, with half of their wealth coming from inking a $100million Netflix deal for her With Love, Meghan TV show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle had around $5million to her name before hooking up with Prince Harry whose wealth was estimated at around $60million before his marriage in 2018.
He also inherited around $11million from his late mother Princess Diana.
But since then the couple has raked in cash from a range of projects including Harry's lucrative salary as chief impact officer at US wellness firm- BetterUp, and their money-spinning TV and endorsement deals.
Business insiders now say – despite the wave of criticism being aimed at the business and her new Netflix cookery show – Markle's Goop-style brand As Ever could catapult them into the billionaire's club.
One brand manager told us: "Meghan and Harry are very bankable... any couple who can pull in $100million from Netflix for a series of shows has serious market appeal.
"Now with the launch of her brand, even more serious cash is set to roll in. There is no reason why they can't go on to achieve $1bn. She can launch make-up, clothes etc via her As Ever firm and sales will be great because of her global appeal.
"Look at people like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner. They have made mega-money and there is no reason why she can't emulate their billionaire status. She looks at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop for inspiration and if she plays it correctly, As Ever could be bigger than Goop.
"Meghan would certainly have the last laugh on the royals back in the United Kingdom if she ended up becoming a billionaire."
But one immediate blot on the couple's copybook is Prince Harry's charity role row.
We told this week how Netflix bosses had held crisis talks over renewing Markle and Prince Harry's streaming deal after he was dragged into a damaging bullying row.
Markle will film a second series of her panned With Love, Meghan show as part of her current monster pay day but TV execs a furious over the timing of the accusations against Harry from the Africa charity he founded in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana, RadarOnline.com revealed.
As part of Markle's deal with Netflix, she will launch her products from her As Ever line in conjunction with the streamer – but the timing of the furor over Harry and his Sentebale charity couldn't be worse for her brand and partnership with Netflix's now-worried bosses.
Harry quit his Sentebale charity saying he was forced to step down "in support of and solidarity with" the board of trustees who had also resigned, following disagreements with the chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.
However Dr. Chandauka hit back with a statement of her own, very much targeted at Harry.
She said: "There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct.
"Beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to the press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir (misogyny against black women) – and the cover-up that ensued."