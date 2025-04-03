EXCLUSIVE: Inside the 'Sussex Spiral' — With Prince Harry Now 'Utterly Alone and Heartbroken' Amid Charity Chaos and Wife Meghan's Relentless Obsession With Being a Celeb

A courtier told us: "Harry is utterly and heartbroken about how his life is panning out. He just doesn't have enough to fill his days. He's woefully under-employed.

"Meghan is very busy at the moment with her shows, lifestyle brand and podcasts and Harry, by stark contrast, is a like lonely soul hanging onto the coattails of his wife.

"He really needs to find a project he can sink his teeth into for the sake of himself and for the sake of his marriage.

"Things are not going very well for Harry at the moment and he needs a change of fortunes and quickly. The odd cameo part in Meghan's TV show on Netflix is hardly the role for a once senior member of the British Royal Family."