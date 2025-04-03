Your tip
Prince Harry
EXCLUSIVE: Inside the 'Sussex Spiral' — With Prince Harry Now 'Utterly Alone and Heartbroken' Amid Charity Chaos and Wife Meghan's Relentless Obsession With Being a Celeb

sussex spiral prince harry alone heartbroken
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has been left scratching around for a new and meaningful role in the States.

April 3 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Prince Harry is now truly the Spare heir – living an increasingly lonely and marginalized life in the U.S. after his role in his Africa charity imploded and wife Meghan Markle continues to eclipse him in the public eye.

He's been forced to step down as head of the Sentebale good cause and given that he stepped back from royal roles when he quit the United Kingdom in 2020 and was stripped of his military titles, he is "woefully under employed," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

prince harry attacks donald trump elon musk maga visa drugs
Source: MEGA

Harry has been accused of 'bullying, harassment and misogyny' by his Sentebale charity's chairwoman.

A courtier told us: "Harry is utterly and heartbroken about how his life is panning out. He just doesn't have enough to fill his days. He's woefully under-employed.

"Meghan is very busy at the moment with her shows, lifestyle brand and podcasts and Harry, by stark contrast, is a like lonely soul hanging onto the coattails of his wife.

"He really needs to find a project he can sink his teeth into for the sake of himself and for the sake of his marriage.

"Things are not going very well for Harry at the moment and he needs a change of fortunes and quickly. The odd cameo part in Meghan's TV show on Netflix is hardly the role for a once senior member of the British Royal Family."

netflix offer prince harry meghan markle new contract dianas death
Source: MEGA

Harry is becoming increasingly marginalized as Markle works on a host of projects.

Historian Tess Dunlop gave a stark assessment of the "lost boy" status of Harry left with only his Invictus Games to engage the public compared with wife Meghan Markle’s many projects.

She said: "His princely offerings of polo fundraisers and diplomatic glad-handing already feel a little dated.

"Recent successful trips to Nigeria and Colombia suggest that the duke has the connections to find new ways forward, but Meghan’s presence as a woman of colour on both those tours was transformative.

"However, these days, the duchess has considerably less time on her hands to lend her husband a helping hand.

"Indeed, Meghan’s extraordinary professional resilience only serves to further highlight her Harry’s current lost-boy status."

sussex spiral prince harry alone heartbroken
Source: MEGA

Harry quit his charity 19 years after co-founding Sentebale in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.

The historian went on: "Meghan has found her presenting niche: it is high impact, profitable, and the perfect fit for a Californian princess talking to a perfection-obsessed Californian society.

"Meghan’s marriage to Harry gave her the X-factor she needed to transfer from B-list actor to A-list celebrity. Sadly, the same cannot be said for Harry.

"When he married Meghan and left the British monarchy, he swapped royalty for celebrity – and stupidly believed a 'life of service' would prove a straightforward affair outside protective palace walls.

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's 'unpleasant' message to the chair of his charity has been exposed – and it makes grim reading for the royal.

"The reality suggests otherwise, with the Invictus Games Harry’s one significant remaining triumph."In an increasingly dangerous world full of war and poverty, it is tragic that our most able prince of hearts finds himself not only without his honorary military roles – but is now minus his flagship charitable mission in one of Africa’s poorest regions."

