EXCLUSIVE: 'Hollywood B------t!' Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow Mocked For Appearing Together in Social Media Video After Duchess Is Accused Of Trying to Copy Actress' Goop Empire

But the move has done little to kill off speculation the pair do not see eye-to-eye.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "There’s no getting away from it, the faux friendship is a sham – classic Hollywood b------t!

"There's no way Gwyneth is happy about Meghan stepping on her toes.

"She's just chipping into the publicity Meghan has created for her own benefit.

"Gwyneth is not worried about Meghan, she knows her Goop brand is far more established and will ride this out."

In the clip, Hollywood A-lister Paltrow could be seen answering a question put forward by one of her followers.