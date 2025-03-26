EXCLUSIVE: 'Hollywood B------t!' Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow Mocked For Appearing Together in Social Media Video After Duchess Is Accused Of Trying to Copy Actress' Goop Empire
Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow have been mocked for attempting to show solidarity amid their wellness brand "war."
RadarOnline.com can reveal fans saw through the pair’s bid to quash rumors of a fallout courtesy of an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, which saw Paltrow, 52, bring Meghan, 43, into shot, giving the impression the Duchess happened to be in her house socially.
But the move has done little to kill off speculation the pair do not see eye-to-eye.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "There’s no getting away from it, the faux friendship is a sham – classic Hollywood b------t!
"There's no way Gwyneth is happy about Meghan stepping on her toes.
"She's just chipping into the publicity Meghan has created for her own benefit.
"Gwyneth is not worried about Meghan, she knows her Goop brand is far more established and will ride this out."
In the clip, Hollywood A-lister Paltrow could be seen answering a question put forward by one of her followers.
The query was: "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?"
In response, Paltrow quipped: "I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever."
Turning to her right, she asked a person hidden out of frame: "Do you understand this?"
As the camera pans, it is revealed Markle has been sitting at the same table the entire time, eating some food.
The duchess shrugs her shoulders in response as she takes a bite of her meal, before bursting into laughter as the video ends.
Days before the clip was released, Paltrow was accused of mocking Markle in an Instagram video as the pair's war to be a US lifestyle queen raged on.
The Goop founder, 52, posted a clip of herself making scones, bacon and eggs in her own kitchen to her social media account on Saturday.
It comes after With Love, Meghan recently hit Netflix with the Duchess of Sussex hiring out a kitchen to cook and entertain guests.
And unlike Meghan, the actress went make-up free in her stripy PJ's for her video.
But she used the soundtrack of This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole, which also features in Markle's project.
Elsewhere, Paltrow flaunted a monogramed mug similar to the one the Duchess used in her show.
Other elements of the video mirrored Markle's series, including the actress showing off her jam and the clip featuring her pet dog.
She captioned her video: "My cleaner take on a classic breakfast: gluten-free buttermilk biscuits, not-so-perfectly cooked over-easy eggs, and crispy bacon #boyfriendbreakfast."
When previously asked about her rival’s foray into the wellness industry, thanks to the Netflix series With Love, Meghan and its tie-in brand As Ever, Paltrow said: "I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there's always more than enough to go around."