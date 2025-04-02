Prince Harry's 'Racist' Charity Bust-Up Explodes — Read His 'Unpleasant' Message to Boss of Good Cause… As Cringeworthy Footage of Diva Duchess Meghan Markle is Exposed
Prince Harry's "unpleasant" message to the chair of his charity has been exposed as the desperate royal bids to salvage his brand.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 40, sent the "extraordinary" text message to Dr Sophie Chandauka demanding to know how she was going to deal with the public debacle involving his wife, Meghan Markle, who was being accused of snubbing her at a fundraising polo match.
Sources have described the message as "basically very unpleasant," "imperious," and "fairly extraordinary" in tone, and asking her "how are you going to deal with this?"
It is understood the message "would reinforce others people's ideas that he is used to people being subservient to him."
The detail comes amid a catastrophic fall-out between Harry and the trustees of Sentebale, the charity he set up almost 20 years ago in memory of his late mother Princess Diana to help AIDS orphans in Lesotho, southern Africa, and Dr Chandauka.
They have resigned en masse, demanding her resignation and claiming the relationship between them has broken down beyond repair.
Dr Chandauka, who took up the position in 2023 after serving for several years as a trustee herself, was forced to close her public social media accounts due to the vitriolic level of hate and "trolling" she was being subjected to by fans of the Sussexes.
In interviews last weekend she called the Sussexes' brand "toxic" and accused Harry of "harassment and bullying at scale," a claim that is strongly denied.
Much of the issue centres on a charity polo match in Miami last year which Dr Chandauka says was derailed by the prince's insistence on bringing along a Netflix film crew with him to shoot scenes for a documentary he was making. She believes it resulted in the charity losing the venue.
When the event was re-organised, she says, Markle turned up unannounced, bringing along with her a friend, tennis star Serena Williams.
At a prize giving ceremony the ensuing chaos on stage saw Dr Chandauka seemingly elbowed out by the Duchess of Sussex in a highly awkward exchange that was caught on camera.
It is alleged Harry asked her to make a statement "in support of the duchess" which she refused, saying it was important that the charity wasn't seen as an "extension of the Sussexes."
This was in part because Harry's decision to quit the Royal Family had been proving problematic for the charity in terms of decision-making and attracting sponsors, she has alleged.
The text message is alleged to have come after that and triggered what is believed to be an all-out effort to secure her departure by the prince and the charity's trustees, many of whom were close friends who had served on the board for many years.
Sources say Dr Chandauka believed there was a "strong principle" at stake, which was that it would be wrong to confuse the charity's own objectives with Harry's personal brand.
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed this week Harry now fears his brand will never recover from the row, after Dr Chandauka's bullying, harassment and misogyny claims against his charity.
A source said: "Harry's brand has taken a real hit, he would not have expected such a fallout.
"Now he's desperately trying to salvage his reputation over fear the row could tarnish future deals and endorsements."