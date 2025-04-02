Prince Harry's 'Racist' Charity Bust-Up Explodes — Read His 'Unpleasant' Message to Boss of Good Cause… As Cringeworthy Footage of Diva Duchess Meghan Markle is Exposed

Sources have described the message as "basically very unpleasant," "imperious," and "fairly extraordinary" in tone, and asking her "how are you going to deal with this?"

It is understood the message "would reinforce others people's ideas that he is used to people being subservient to him."

The detail comes amid a catastrophic fall-out between Harry and the trustees of Sentebale, the charity he set up almost 20 years ago in memory of his late mother Princess Diana to help AIDS orphans in Lesotho, southern Africa, and Dr Chandauka.

They have resigned en masse, demanding her resignation and claiming the relationship between them has broken down beyond repair.