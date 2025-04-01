Inside Prince Harry's Downward Spiral: How Royal Exile is Feeling 'Grief Stricken' and 'Like He's Had One of His Fingers Cut Off' Amid Charity 'Bullying' Chaos

"He is so upset and hurt and wounded about the things that are being said about him. I think it's too early to tell whether he will just walk away now or whether he might try and get it back.

"The way he feels is as if he has had one of his fingers cut off.

"He set up Sentebale with a schoolfriend when the death of his mum was a fresh memory. At the moment he is just in total shock about what is being said and the accusations being made."

Rayner added that he believes some of the accusations from Sentebale chairwoman Dr. Chandauka may possibly spring from jealousy of Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.