EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Set for Roasting' by Celeb Chefs and Lifestyle Queens For 'Stealing' Recipes and Ideas for Panned Netflix Cookery Show
Domestic goddess wannabe Duchess Meghan Markle has been accused of shamelessly ripping off ideas from TV kitchen queens Martha Stewart, Rachael Ray, Joanna Gaines and others, and RadarOnline.com can reveal they're all ready to roast her.
"They're appalled and saying that Meghan's got a lot of nerve," our source said.
In the first episode of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, she cooks up a one-pan pasta dish with cherry tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, arugula and Parmesan cheese.
Markle, 43, failed to mention Stewart even though she published a near-identical recipe years ago.
The 83-year-old was quick to update the recipe on her website with the pointed headline: "The original and the best!"
According to our source, Stewart is "steaming mad" over Markle rehashing her dish.
"If Meghan had at least mentioned Martha and her recipe being the original, that would have gone a long way to making things right," our insider added. "At this point Martha's nose is really out of joint."
Markle's lifestyle brand, initially launched as American Riviera Orchard and later renamed As Ever, is being called a rip-off of Gaines’ brand, Magnolia.
The 46-year-old Texas-based lifestyle guru hasn't groused about it in public, but behind the scenes, she's said to be broiling over the obvious similarities.
"The aesthetic is way too close for comfort," our source said. "Everyone is whispering that Meghan's trying to steal Gaines’ idea. Gaines is too polite to say anything publicly, but she's taken aback that so much of her playbook is being recreated, to put it kindly."
Markle apparently isn't scoring points with TV chef Ray either.
The 56-year-old is telling pals that Markle "can't even cook pasta right," revealed an insider.
Critics also said Markle's show copied segments of Pam Anderson's show, Pamela's Cooking With Love, "shot-for-shot."
"A lot of people are whispering about how similar they are," our insider added.
But Markle has gotten encouragement from one unlikely supporter, Goop guru Gwyneth Paltrow.
"I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes," the actress said, admitting she hasn't seen the show. "I think there's always more than enough to go around."
Paltrow added she has "a strong instinct to stand up for" Markle – but fans have questioned the authenticity of their online show of support for each other, saying Paltrow is also among the list of celeb chefs "lining up to take down Markle."