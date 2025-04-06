EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Set for Roasting' by Celeb Chefs and Lifestyle Queens For 'Stealing' Recipes and Ideas for Panned Netflix Cookery Show

Domestic goddess wannabe Duchess Meghan Markle has been accused of shamelessly ripping off ideas from TV kitchen queens Martha Stewart, Rachael Ray, Joanna Gaines and others, and RadarOnline.com can reveal they're all ready to roast her.

"They're appalled and saying that Meghan's got a lot of nerve," our source said.

In the first episode of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, she cooks up a one-pan pasta dish with cherry tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, arugula and Parmesan cheese.