Jennifer Lopez AND Jennifer Garner Demanding Ex Ben Affleck 'Keep BOTH Their Names Out of His F------ Mouth!' — 'He's Using Them For His Fame!'

In his new GQ interview, Affleck opened up about the "fractures" he had during his marriage to Lopez, while praising his previous partner, Garner.

The problem is, neither of them asked him to bring them up – and just want to put the Chasing Amy star behind them.

"They wish he’d stop talking about them," a source close to both women told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "It’s exhausting. They’ve moved on. He hasn’t."

After finalizing his divorce from Lopez in January, Affleck felt free to reflect on their failed marriage, telling the publication Lopez was simply too much for him.

He said: "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things."