Jennifer Lopez AND Jennifer Garner Demanding Ex Ben Affleck 'Keep BOTH Their Names Out of His F------ Mouth!' — 'He's Using Them For His Fame!'
Ben Affleck's "Jennifer" exes have united – joining forces to bash their former partner after what they called his repeated need to constantly talk about their marriages in a bid to "stay relevant," RadarOnline.com can report.
The actor's latest wide ranging interview saw him bring up his marriages to Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner multiple times, and they are sick of it.
In his new GQ interview, Affleck opened up about the "fractures" he had during his marriage to Lopez, while praising his previous partner, Garner.
The problem is, neither of them asked him to bring them up – and just want to put the Chasing Amy star behind them.
"They wish he’d stop talking about them," a source close to both women told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "It’s exhausting. They’ve moved on. He hasn’t."
After finalizing his divorce from Lopez in January, Affleck felt free to reflect on their failed marriage, telling the publication Lopez was simply too much for him.
He said: "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things."
However, Lopez and her friends reportedly found the comments ironic, with one source saying: “He’s literally saying he’s private while posing on the COVER of a magazine. Make it make sense."
Insiders close to Lopez say she is livid with his remarks, calling it textbook Affleck to "minimize her, spin the narrative, then go on a press tour to play the sad-eyed good guy."
Lopez, for her part, shared her version of their story last year in her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Affleck even collaborated on it with him, but it was not well received.
Now a friend close to the "Jenny From the Block" singer knows exactly why he is suddenly a cover story: "She sees right through it. He’s using her name for sympathy, press, and attention. Again."
EXCLUSIVE: 'Hollywood B------t!' Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow Mocked For Appearing Together in Social Media Video After Duchess Is Accused Of Trying to Copy Actress' Goop Empire
Garner had similar vitriol for Affleck, even though he only spoke highly of her.
Elsewhere in the interview, he gushed over the Elektra star, saying: "I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great, and we work together well."
The praise might sound well-intended, but sources told Shuter Garner is cringing behind the scenes: "Jen doesn’t want to feed the rumor mill.
"Ben knows exactly what kind of headlines his words create. She’s asked him to stop — repeatedly."
Following Affleck's very public divorce from Lopez, RadarOnline.com has reported he's been leaning on his first ex-wife for support.
During the holidays, Affleck and Garner celebrated with their kids, and a source revealed how the dad-of-three was hoping to get back with her.
But that might have all changed since his interview. Now both Jennifers are wondering if Affleck truly wants to reconcile – or is just looking for some cheap PR.
According to the source: "At this point, it feels like he needs them in his narrative more than they need him."