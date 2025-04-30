SPECIAL REPORT: How George & Amal Clooney's 10-Year Marriage is 'At a Crossroads' as Major Cracks Begin to Show

Work Conflicts

One issue is their demanding professional lives. Early in their marriage, the pair was united in navigating their busy schedules.

"Our deal is that we can't be more than a week apart," George explained.

Even recently, they seemed to be sticking to it.

Despite speculation they'd be on different continents while he was in the Big Apple for his Broadway run away from the family's home base, an 18th-century estate in France's Provence region – Amal and the twins wound up joining him in the States.

"A play is kind of a good schedule [for a dad], because you're working at night,” George told TV host Stephen Colbert in February. "You get to see the kids during the day."

As the show ramped up, however, he was less available.

“George had no idea how much work goes into putting on a Broadway show. It's consumed him day and night," explained the source, who said when the Syriana star isn't on stage, he's distracted by the details, pressure and sheer enormity of the production, which in March broke a Broadway record.