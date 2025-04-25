Your tip
George Clooney
EXCLUSIVE: How George and Amal Clooney Are 'Careering Toward' a $ 500Million Divorce Crisis

George and Amal Clooney are 'careering' toward a $500 million divorce crisis.

April 25 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

George Clooney may be careening toward a $500 million divorce after wife Amal skipped his much-heralded Broadway debut, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The human rights attorney, 47, was a no-show for her man's big moment in Good Night, and Good Luck on New York City's Great White Way.

Kamala Harris's failed campaign continues to haunt George Clooney's marriage.

"Everyone expected her to be there for his first night. It was a shock," an insider confides. "It's only increased chatter that their marriage isn't in a good place."

When asked about Amal, the Ocean's Eleven hunk, 63, said, "she's with the kids," meaning the couple's 7-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

As RadarOnline previously reported, sources say their 10-year marriage is strained by the exhausted Romeo's lackluster loving, his reputation-rattling support of Kamala Harris' doomed presidential bid, and his insistence on bringing his family to the Big Apple while he chases his Broadway dream.

Good Night, and Good Luck is Clooney and filmmaker Grant Heslov's stage adaptation of their 2005 movie of the same name about newsman Edward R. Murrow challenging Commie-crazed Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

Grant Heslov's Broadway collaboration may cost Clooney more than just reviews.

The source believes Amal's choice not to attend the opening night is a "clear sign" that she's still furious about the move to NYC.

"When he first told her his plan, they agreed that she and the kids would stay in Europe and he would travel back and forth to see them. But then he managed to convince her that she should make the move with him," the insider said.

"She did it begrudgingly, and it has caused a lot of tension." Adding to the pair's issues, an insider said: "There's no time for canoodling anymore because he's too wrapped up in the play."

Edward R. Murrow's legacy takes the stage as Clooney's home life unravels backstage.

Another source said Amal remains salty about George's humiliating attempt to play political kingmaker by backing loser Harris, explaining: "That wasn't just bad for his reputation. They both took a hit."

Now, sources said George has been bitten by the Broadway bug and is seeking more stage roles.

The insider said: "Amal is at the end of her rope – and even told him to stay in New York as long as he likes. She will be going back to Europe.

"He's deep in the doghouse and seemingly doing nothing to get himself out. Things have never been as tense between them as they are now. There are a lot of whispers that they could be headed for a costly divorce."

