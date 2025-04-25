EXCLUSIVE: How George and Amal Clooney Are 'Careering Toward' a $ 500Million Divorce Crisis

"Everyone expected her to be there for his first night. It was a shock," an insider confides. "It's only increased chatter that their marriage isn't in a good place."

When asked about Amal, the Ocean's Eleven hunk, 63, said, "she's with the kids," meaning the couple's 7-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

As RadarOnline previously reported, sources say their 10-year marriage is strained by the exhausted Romeo's lackluster loving, his reputation-rattling support of Kamala Harris' doomed presidential bid, and his insistence on bringing his family to the Big Apple while he chases his Broadway dream.

Good Night, and Good Luck is Clooney and filmmaker Grant Heslov's stage adaptation of their 2005 movie of the same name about newsman Edward R. Murrow challenging Commie-crazed Sen. Joseph McCarthy.