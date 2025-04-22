Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Janet Jackson

EXCLUSIVE: Janet Jackson 'Loving' Justin Timberlake's Career and Marriage Downfall – As She's 'Still Bitter Over Super Bowl Nipplegate'

Photo of Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson reportedly 'loving' Justin Timberlake's career and marriage downfall, still bitter over Super Bowl Nipplegate.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 22 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Karma took its time, but has finally arrived for Justin Timberlake, 21 years after he left Janet Jackson to bear the brunt of the backlash over the infamous Nipplegate scandal alone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But now the Rhythm Nation legend is savoring Timberlake's comeuppance, sources said – and her successful Vegas residency is the icing on the cake.

Article continues below advertisement
janet jackson timberlake career marriage fall
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson shines in Vegas while Justin Timberlake faces backlash and floundering tour woes.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said: "Janet is a class act and has gone out of her way to play nice in public and put this whole scandal behind her, but everyone in her inner circle knows she's still disgusted by the way Justin behaved.

"She's getting rave reviews for her show in Las Vegas, her health is great, and she's feeling and looking better than she has in years. It does really seem like the tables have flipped."

As readers know, Timberlake ripped off a part of Jackson's bustier, exposing her breast on live TV during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.

"He skated away from it with zero consequences," a spy says of the move that some attributed to a "wardrobe malfunction" and others claim was deliberate.

Although a pal says Janet is thriving in her second act and not bothered at all by Justin's fall from grace, the spy said, "Karma does catch up with people and it seems like it's Justin's turn to learn a lesson in humility. Who could blame Janet for enjoying it a little?"

Article continues below advertisement
janet jackson timberlake career marriage fall
Source: MEGA

Fans recall the Super Bowl wardrobe scandal as Timberlake's tour troubles pile up in karmic twist.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of 'GMA' hosts

EXCLUSIVE: 'Good Morning America' in Turmoil! How Panic and Loathing Behind Scenes is Leaving Stars Tortured and Fearing Brutal Jobs Bloodbath

Renee Moore, Timothy McVeigh

EXCLUSIVE: Oklahoma City Bombing Victim's Mom Parked Outside Killer Timothy McVeigh's Jail Wondering How to 'Get in and Hurt Him' — After He Took Her Baby's Life and 167 More Lives in Tragedy

While her career is on an upswing, Timberlake's world tour has been slammed by fans, who complain that he mostly performs songs from his poorly selling new album, not his older hits.

Then he upset ticket holders by cancelling a show minutes before the doors opened. “I'm so sorry... I have an injury that is preventing me from performing," Timberlake said.

The Cry Me a River singer's tour troubles come in the wake of his drunk-driving scandal. Last June, he was arrested in Sag Harbor, N.Y., and booked on one count of DWI and given two citations – for running a stop sign and for failing to stay in one lane.

Three months later, he reached a plea deal on a less serious charge.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.