EXCLUSIVE: Janet Jackson 'Loving' Justin Timberlake's Career and Marriage Downfall – As She's 'Still Bitter Over Super Bowl Nipplegate'
Karma took its time, but has finally arrived for Justin Timberlake, 21 years after he left Janet Jackson to bear the brunt of the backlash over the infamous Nipplegate scandal alone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But now the Rhythm Nation legend is savoring Timberlake's comeuppance, sources said – and her successful Vegas residency is the icing on the cake.
An insider said: "Janet is a class act and has gone out of her way to play nice in public and put this whole scandal behind her, but everyone in her inner circle knows she's still disgusted by the way Justin behaved.
"She's getting rave reviews for her show in Las Vegas, her health is great, and she's feeling and looking better than she has in years. It does really seem like the tables have flipped."
As readers know, Timberlake ripped off a part of Jackson's bustier, exposing her breast on live TV during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.
"He skated away from it with zero consequences," a spy says of the move that some attributed to a "wardrobe malfunction" and others claim was deliberate.
Although a pal says Janet is thriving in her second act and not bothered at all by Justin's fall from grace, the spy said, "Karma does catch up with people and it seems like it's Justin's turn to learn a lesson in humility. Who could blame Janet for enjoying it a little?"
While her career is on an upswing, Timberlake's world tour has been slammed by fans, who complain that he mostly performs songs from his poorly selling new album, not his older hits.
Then he upset ticket holders by cancelling a show minutes before the doors opened. “I'm so sorry... I have an injury that is preventing me from performing," Timberlake said.
The Cry Me a River singer's tour troubles come in the wake of his drunk-driving scandal. Last June, he was arrested in Sag Harbor, N.Y., and booked on one count of DWI and given two citations – for running a stop sign and for failing to stay in one lane.
Three months later, he reached a plea deal on a less serious charge.