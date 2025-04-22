EXCLUSIVE: Janet Jackson 'Loving' Justin Timberlake's Career and Marriage Downfall – As She's 'Still Bitter Over Super Bowl Nipplegate'

An insider said: "Janet is a class act and has gone out of her way to play nice in public and put this whole scandal behind her, but everyone in her inner circle knows she's still disgusted by the way Justin behaved.

"She's getting rave reviews for her show in Las Vegas, her health is great, and she's feeling and looking better than she has in years. It does really seem like the tables have flipped."

As readers know, Timberlake ripped off a part of Jackson's bustier, exposing her breast on live TV during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.

"He skated away from it with zero consequences," a spy says of the move that some attributed to a "wardrobe malfunction" and others claim was deliberate.

Although a pal says Janet is thriving in her second act and not bothered at all by Justin's fall from grace, the spy said, "Karma does catch up with people and it seems like it's Justin's turn to learn a lesson in humility. Who could blame Janet for enjoying it a little?"