Kanye West Divorce CONFIRMED: Rapper Uses Lyrics in New 'Swastika Track' to Confess Wife Bianca Censori Has Had Panic Attack and Left Him His After Nazi Outbursts

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper admitted his 30-year-old spouse had a "panic attack" and "left him" after his disturbing outbursts.

West, 47, rapped about his current marriage to Censori in a new song titled BIANCA from his new album, WW3, which was released on Thursday.

The disgraced musician rapped: "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.

"She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.

"I’m tracking my b---h through an app / I’m tracking my b---h through the city. She hop in the car and she ran / My b---h just don't understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned."