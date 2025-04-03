Kanye West Divorce CONFIRMED: Rapper Uses Lyrics in New 'Swastika Track' to Confess Wife Bianca Censori Has Had Panic Attack and Left Him His After Nazi Outbursts
Kanye West and Bianca Censori's divorce has been confirmed in his latest "swastika track."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper admitted his 30-year-old spouse had a "panic attack" and "left him" after his disturbing outbursts.
West, 47, rapped about his current marriage to Censori in a new song titled BIANCA from his new album, WW3, which was released on Thursday.
The disgraced musician rapped: "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.
"She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.
"I’m tracking my b---h through an app / I’m tracking my b---h through the city. She hop in the car and she ran / My b---h just don't understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned."
In the new song for his wife, West hinted her family wants him to seek help.
He rapped: "They want me to go on retreat / They want me to run and meet.
"I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I’m making this song for Bianca / I’m feeling the spirit of Donda."
Donda is his late mother, who died in 2007.
West ended his new song with a plea for his wife to return to him.
He rapped: "Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad."
On Thursday, February 13, it was reported West and Censori were going their separate ways following a rocky few days – which included one of his many antisemitic tirades and the couple's near-nude Grammys red carpet stunt.
The troubled couple married in December 2022, shortly after the rapper finalized his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
After the shocking Grammys red carpet stunt, West posted a series of tweets on X admitting he had "domination" over his wife back in February.
He also addressed the Grammys and insisted: "THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------.
"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."
As of April 2025, West is still making headlines for the worst reasons.
In his latest interview with DJ Akademiks, the disgraced rapper wore a black KKK-inspired outfit and said he is like jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin – and even admitted he "regrets" getting Kardashian pregnant.
The disturbing interview started with the disgraced rapper wearing a t-shirt designed by Combs and a necklace complete with a swastika medallion.
Akademiks was left stunned by West's look after he changed into the KKK outfit for the interview, which led him to ask: "Have you worn this out in public?"
West claimed that he wanted to wear it the day before the interview was filmed but was worried people would put him in a "hospital for my outfit."