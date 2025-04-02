EXCLUSIVE: Unreported Footage From Kanye West's Unhinged KKK Rant Shows Him Repeatedly Admit He's 'Evil' — As He Tears Open Feuds With Amber Rose, Kim Kardashian and a String of Rap Giants
Kanye West has offered a simple explanation for all the controversy surrounding his life: "I'm evil."
The rap star, who has turned off partners and colleagues with his ongoing odd behavior, makes no apologies for the person he says he is, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
West, 47, is still dealing with the fallout after he went on a wild, at times incomprehensible tirade against his personal enemies before high-tailing it to Japan to try to restart his life. And he did it all dressed head-to-toe in a custom-made KKK robe.
While opening up to DJ Akademiks for his podcast, the rapper was asked why he decided to slam his former friend Virgil Abloh in 2021, nearly one year after the fashion designer's death.
Abloh passed away at the age of 41 years old after losing his battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, but West wasn't invited to his private funeral.
At the time, Ye sent a text message to a friend explaining why he was missing: "I hated Virgil's designs, and you did too."
In his new interview, West justified his terse message, saying, "I am an evil person," before launching into a rant referring to himself as "God."
"God has the wrath," he spouted. "You only play with God for so long."
The Gold Digger rapper then turned his attention to all of his perceived enemies: "Why do I have problems with almost every celebrity? 'Cuz they're jealous. And they should be because I'm better than them.
"Cuz I'm more anointed and I'm appointed, and I understand the jealousy in the hearts of men. But they had to understand the wrath of the king also."
Later, he doubled down on his "evil" designation, defending it by explaining: "This the real power of God. No white people, no Black people, nobody could tell me what to say, think, talk or who the f--- to be.
"I'm happy everybody's so interested in me being me. I'm so happy that just me doing exactly what the f--- I want to do and saying exactly how the f--- I feel or what I say is so interesting to people."
West went on to target the usual subjects of his ire, including ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her momager, Kris Jenner. The rapper seemed to insinuate that all of Kim's fame and fortune were orchestrated by Jenner, who purposely released Kim's now-infamous 2007 sex tape with singer Ray J.
Yeezy went on to take credit for Kim's career, along with the careers of Cardi, Amber Rose and Travis Scott, while claiming he was doing the lord's work and that God had "blessed" him with the power to make others a star.
He then slammed that he was jealous of his own power, and those he supposedly helped: "God is an angry God. God is a jealous God.
"I'm the closest thing to God on Earth...the blessings run through me."