West, 47, is still dealing with the fallout after he went on a wild, at times incomprehensible tirade against his personal enemies before high-tailing it to Japan to try to restart his life. And he did it all dressed head-to-toe in a custom-made KKK robe.

While opening up to DJ Akademiks for his podcast, the rapper was asked why he decided to slam his former friend Virgil Abloh in 2021, nearly one year after the fashion designer's death.

Abloh passed away at the age of 41 years old after losing his battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, but West wasn't invited to his private funeral.

At the time, Ye sent a text message to a friend explaining why he was missing: "I hated Virgil's designs, and you did too."