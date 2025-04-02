EXCLUSIVE: Heartbreaking Secret of Val Kilmer's Desperate Fight to Cling to Life — Star Dreamed of Using Miracle Throat Transplant to Replace Voice Box and Feeding Tube

Before his death, the actor was looking to undergo an experimental larynx transplant to fix his cancer-ravaged voice after he learned a clinic in Minnesota selected two patients per year to undergo the surgery.

A source said: "Val is determined to be one of the few selected.

"He’s doing everything in his power to make himself known to the staff there and trying to convince everyone he would be the perfect choice.

"After all, he’s a famous actor, and it would be great publicity for the hospital."