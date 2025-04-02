EXCLUSIVE: Heartbreaking Secret of Val Kilmer's Desperate Fight to Cling to Life — Star Dreamed of Using Miracle Throat Transplant to Replace Voice Box and Feeding Tube
The heartbreaking secret of Val Kilmer's desperate fight to cling to life has been revealed after his death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood icon once dreamt of using a miracle throat transplant to replace his voice box and feeding tube before losing his battle to pneumonia.
In early April, it was announced the actor, who was best known for movies such as 1986's Top Gun and 1995’s Batman Forever, died at 65 years old.
Kilmer made his final appearance on film back in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 movie – and even shared a moving moment with his co-star Tom Cruise.
As loyal fans of the movie icon may remember, he was no longer able to talk without the aid of a voice box device due to his cancer treatments.
Before his death, the actor was looking to undergo an experimental larynx transplant to fix his cancer-ravaged voice after he learned a clinic in Minnesota selected two patients per year to undergo the surgery.
A source said: "Val is determined to be one of the few selected.
"He’s doing everything in his power to make himself known to the staff there and trying to convince everyone he would be the perfect choice.
"After all, he’s a famous actor, and it would be great publicity for the hospital."
A New York internist, Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Val, even suggested the actor is a good candidate to undergo the surgery.
Fischer said: "He’s played a hero in the movies, so he certainly has courage, and he’s still young enough. He could theoretically get his voice back because the vocal cords are centrally located in the larynx."
At the time, Kilmer was hopeful to be one of the lucky patients and regain his voice to make a massive Hollywood comeback.
After his diagnosis, Kilmer leaned on prayer to help instead of medicine to treat the horrifying disease before he underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
Back in 2017, Kilmer opened up about his scary battle with cancer and how it completely altered his life and career.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he was joined by his children with ex-wife Joanne Whalley, Mercedes and Jack, to discuss his fight and recovery.
According to the article, his cancer battle took "its toll" on the star, and after undergoing a procedure, his voice became raspy and he was left short of breath.
Concerns for the Hollywood legend started back in January 2015, when a spokesperson revealed Kilmer was rushed to the hospital "for a possible tumor."
However, the actor denied having a tumor at the time and claimed he had a "complication."
Kilmer is survived by his daughter, Mercedes, and son, Jack.
He was previously married to their mother, Joanne.