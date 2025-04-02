EXCLUSIVE: Val Kilmer 'Was Set for Batman Cameo' in Next Caped Crusader Blockbuster Alongside Robert Pattinson — 'He Would Have Played an Older, Battered Version of the Dark Knight'

A source said: "Val had talked about playing an older broken version of Batman speaking through a voice box.

“It's the kind of nostalgia fans of the franchise would have enjoyed, so you can see why movie bosses would have been keen to feature him.

"It would have been the type of role he had in Top Gun: Maverick, which saw him return as an older, wiser, more battered version of his iconic Iceman character."

Kilmer, also famed for playing Jim Morrison in the The Doors in 1991, died aged 65 after living in agony for years following a throat cancer battle that left him wheezing through a voice box.

His daughter Mercedes Kilmer confirmed he passed away in Los Angeles from complications of pneumonia following a string of brutal health issues linked to his breathing after his body was ravaged by years of chain smoking.

She said he passed away "peacefully, surrounded by loved ones."